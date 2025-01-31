All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date leaked by store, source was PlayStation
Gaming

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is already being hit with negative Steam reviews

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has released on PC and it's Steam listing is already being bombarded with negative reviews citing troubling performance issues.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is already being hit with negative Steams
TL;DR: Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC port is receiving negative reviews on Steam due to performance issues like crashes, low FPS, and bugs. Despite these problems, some players still recommend the game, hoping for future fixes. The game's Steam rating is currently "Mixed," with nearly half of the reviews highlighting these issues.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't even been available for 48 hours, and PC gamers are already taking to the Steam listing to post negative reviews.

The Steam listing for Sony's latest PC port of an exclusive PlayStation title is being bombarded with negative reviews citing performance issues with the title. These negative reviews have resulted in the title's Steam rating currently sitting at "Mixed," with nearly half of the approximately 2,100 user reviews reporting in-game bugs, stabilization problems, crashes, low FPS, audio desyncing, freezing, stuttering, and a myriad of other performance-related issues.

Unfortunately, it's not just negative users leaving negative reviews, as some players that left positive reviews even cautioned other players about the title's performance. With one player writing, the game crashes "every 20 minutes or so if you have turned ON the Frame Generation (which, guess what, is turned ON by default)." Additionally, this same player reported a critical bug that prevented them from being able to start a new game unless their old game save was deleted. The player managed to work around this problem by disabling Steam Cloud and then manually deleting their save.

Regardless of these problems the player still recommended the title as they believe the developers will fix all of these problems in the future.

NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, eurogamer.net

