Business, Financial & Legal

Mark Zuckerberg's frustration with his meetings leaking revealed in leaked audio

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is growing tired of what he says during internal meetings leaking, which was revealed in leaked audio from a meeting.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is frustrated with internal meeting leaks, as highlighted by leaked audio from a recent meeting.

Mark Zuckerberg is tired of what he says behind closed doors at Meta eventually leaking to the public, which was revealed in leaked audio.

In a new report from 404 Media, it was revealed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is growing tired of what he says in internal meetings leaking, which is resulting in the CEO having to watch what he says during meetings as he doesn't want to diminish the value of what the company is trying to create. Zuckerberg is known for holding all-hands meetings in which Meta employees can respond to what Zuckerberg is discussing with their own questions. But due to the frequency of the contents of these meetings leaking, Meta has changed how the meetings work.

Instead of taking direct questions from staff Meta is now running a "poll" system where questions asked beforehand were voted on so the "main themes" of questions were addressed. As for what else Zuckerberg talked about during the all-hands meeting, the Meta CEO reiterated what is on the horizon for the company and how AI plays a pivotal role. Zuckerberg has previously stated that AI is going to replace many software engineers, and that open-source AI will soon overtake closed-source AI -- these same sentiments and others were told to Meta employees during the meeting.

"Everything I say leaks. And it sucks, right?," said Mark Zuckerberg in leaked audio

"I want to be able to be able to talk about stuff openly, but I am also trying to like, well, we're trying to build stuff and create value in the world, not destroy value by talking about stuff that inevitably leaks. There are a bunch of things that I think are value-destroying for me to talk about, so I'm not going to talk about those. But I think it'll be good. You all can give us feedback later. Maybe it's just the nature of running a company at scale, but it's a little bit of a bummer," said Zuckerberg

NEWS SOURCE:404media.co

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

