Mark Zuckerberg's frustration with his meetings leaking revealed in leaked audio

Mark Zuckerberg is tired of what he says behind closed doors at Meta eventually leaking to the public, which was revealed in leaked audio.

In a new report from 404 Media, it was revealed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is growing tired of what he says in internal meetings leaking, which is resulting in the CEO having to watch what he says during meetings as he doesn't want to diminish the value of what the company is trying to create. Zuckerberg is known for holding all-hands meetings in which Meta employees can respond to what Zuckerberg is discussing with their own questions. But due to the frequency of the contents of these meetings leaking, Meta has changed how the meetings work.

Instead of taking direct questions from staff Meta is now running a "poll" system where questions asked beforehand were voted on so the "main themes" of questions were addressed. As for what else Zuckerberg talked about during the all-hands meeting, the Meta CEO reiterated what is on the horizon for the company and how AI plays a pivotal role. Zuckerberg has previously stated that AI is going to replace many software engineers, and that open-source AI will soon overtake closed-source AI -- these same sentiments and others were told to Meta employees during the meeting.

"Everything I say leaks. And it sucks, right?," said Mark Zuckerberg in leaked audio