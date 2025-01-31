Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie confirmed and it hasn't even released yet

Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 is scheduled to be released in April 2025, and the developers have already secured a partnership to create a movie adaptation.

TL;DR: Hollywood is adapting the unreleased video game "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" into a movie, following its popularity and high demand for pre-orders. Sandfall Interactive has partnered with Story Kitchen for the adaptation. The game is set for release in April 2025. Hollywood is adapting the unreleased video game "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" into a movie, following its popularity and high demand for pre-orders. Sandfall Interactive has partnered with Story Kitchen for the adaptation. The game is set for release in April 2025.

Hollywood is looking to cash in on the massive popularity surrounding video game franchises by creating adaptations in the form of movies and TV shows, and now one more video game can be added to that list -- and it's not even released yet.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The newest video game to get an adaptation is Clair Obsur: Expedition 33, a new turn-based combat fantasy RPG from Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive. The title was part of Microsoft's summer showcase in August and was further highlighted during last week's Xbox Developer Direct.

It was only yesterday that Sandfall Interactive announced it's struggling to keep up with pre-orders for both the physical edition and collectors edition of the game, with Sanfall Interactive saying it's seen the "outpouring of support" for the title, and "Never could we have imagined we'd have sold out of our collectors editions so early, nor did we know the demand for our physical editions would be so high."

Sandfall Interactive has now partnered with Story Kitchen to bring the world of Expedition 33 "to the big screen". According to Story Kitchen founders Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg, who spoke to Variety, "The game's compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike."

Notably, this isn't the first video game adaptation linked to Story Kitchen, as the studio is also tied to a movie adapting It Takes Two, a Tomb Raider TV series, a movie adapting Lovecraftian horror simulator Dredge, and an animated series inspired by Vampire Survivors.

Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 is scheduled to be released in April 2025. If you are interested in learning more about the title, check out the Steam listing for it here.