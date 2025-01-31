All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie confirmed and it hasn't even released yet

Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 is scheduled to be released in April 2025, and the developers have already secured a partnership to create a movie adaptation.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie confirmed and it hasn't even released yet
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Hollywood is adapting the unreleased video game "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" into a movie, following its popularity and high demand for pre-orders. Sandfall Interactive has partnered with Story Kitchen for the adaptation. The game is set for release in April 2025.

Hollywood is looking to cash in on the massive popularity surrounding video game franchises by creating adaptations in the form of movies and TV shows, and now one more video game can be added to that list -- and it's not even released yet.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie confirmed and it hasn't even released yet 256151
2

The newest video game to get an adaptation is Clair Obsur: Expedition 33, a new turn-based combat fantasy RPG from Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive. The title was part of Microsoft's summer showcase in August and was further highlighted during last week's Xbox Developer Direct.

It was only yesterday that Sandfall Interactive announced it's struggling to keep up with pre-orders for both the physical edition and collectors edition of the game, with Sanfall Interactive saying it's seen the "outpouring of support" for the title, and "Never could we have imagined we'd have sold out of our collectors editions so early, nor did we know the demand for our physical editions would be so high."

Sandfall Interactive has now partnered with Story Kitchen to bring the world of Expedition 33 "to the big screen". According to Story Kitchen founders Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg, who spoke to Variety, "The game's compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike."

Notably, this isn't the first video game adaptation linked to Story Kitchen, as the studio is also tied to a movie adapting It Takes Two, a Tomb Raider TV series, a movie adapting Lovecraftian horror simulator Dredge, and an animated series inspired by Vampire Survivors.

Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 is scheduled to be released in April 2025. If you are interested in learning more about the title, check out the Steam listing for it here.

Photo of the SAMSUNG 15.6" Galaxy Book4 Edge Business Laptop
Best Deals: SAMSUNG 15.6" Galaxy Book4 Edge Business Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$65.50 USD
- -
Buy
$65.50 USD
- -
Buy
$65.50 USD
- -
Buy
$65.50 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2025 at 8:28 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, variety.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles