Mecha Break Demo pulls 300,000+ players despite ghastly review bombing

The recently released Mecha Break demo is topping Steam's most-played charts with more than 300,000 players at its 24 hour peak, despite a review bombing.

The open beta for Mecha Break has launched on Steam, and hundreds of thousands of players have flocked to try it out, pushing the demo to the top of the most-played Steam charts despite the title's average user review being "Mostly Negative".

Looking at the SteamDB charts, the Mecha Break demo is currently sitting in the 5th position with a 24-hour peak of 256,000 players, putting it behind Marvel Rivals' 315,000 players, Dota 2's 597,000 players, PUBG: Battlegrounds' 781,000 players, and the long-time reigning king, Counter-Strike 2 with its 1.6 million players. Despite the thousands of negative reviews for the Mecha Break demo, players still seem to be rushing to try out the snippet of the new title.

What is causing the wave of negative reviews? Players who are writing negative reviews for the demo are citing excessive and potentially predatory monetization techniques surrounding the mechas, along with the time it will take to unlock new mechs. Furthermore, some negative reviews have complained about a lengthy, unskippable tutorial, several server issues, performance problems, and kernel-level anti-cheat being a requirement.

However, players who have posted positive reviews have complimented the demo on the gameplay, saying it's quite solid and that many of the negative reviews have been left by players who are simply jumping on the review-bombing bandwagon without giving the game a proper chance. As always, the best strategy in these situations is to make your mind up for yourself.

You can try the Mecha Break demo here.