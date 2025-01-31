All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Starfield, Fable and Gears of War rumored release on PS5 and Switch 2

Rumors point to more Xbox-exclusive titles making their way over to PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo and Gears of War.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Xbox is expanding its game availability to multiple platforms, including potential releases on PlayStation and the rumored Nintendo Switch 2.

Xbox has been steadfast in its approach to bringing Xbox games to as many platforms as possible, and now, building upon the rumors of Xbox-exclusive titles coming to PlayStation, we have a new rumor that claims the Nintendo Switch 2 will also be a target platform for Xbox games.

Starfield, Fable and Gears of War rumored release on PS5 and Switch 2 65165651
It was only yesterday that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer alluded to many games coming to Nintendo's new platform, with Spencer saying in a recent interview that Xbox is "really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have." Previous rumors suggested Xbox was working on a selection of new titles to bring over to PlayStation, with leaks pointing to Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition coming to Sony's platform and the Nintendo Switch.

Now, Spanish publication Vandal has claimed it has obtained information from unknown sources that some of the "closest" Xbox titles coming to PS5 "are Killer Instinct and Starfield." The publication also claims that both of the aforementioned titles have been in development for the PS5 "since its launch on Xbox Series and PC - late 2023." These aren't the only titles purportedly currently in development to make the transition, as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, have all been mentioned for PlayStation ports.

Lastly, Vandal writes it has acquired information that "the new Fable from Playground Games" has already begun its adaptation to PS5 and/or the Nintendo Switch 2. With the publication writing, "so it's possible that in this case, the launch will be simultaneous on all platforms".

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, vandal-elespanol-com.translate.goog

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

