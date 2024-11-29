All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

No Man's Sky cements status as greatest gaming comeback: Steam reviews are now 'very positive'

While it's a subjective matter, of course, many consider No Man's Sky as the greatest comeback ever witnessed in gaming, and Steam gamers appear to agree.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: No Man's Sky, heavily criticized upon its launch in 2016, has just achieved a 'Very Positive' rating for Steam reviews due to continuous updates and improvements by Hello Games over the years.

A topic like the 'greatest gaming comeback ever' is always going to be arguable and subjective, but you can't argue with the eligibility of No Man's Sky as a contender for this title - a status which has now been cemented by the views of Steam gamers.

As highlighted by Sean Murray, the founder of Hello Games, on X, the rating for 'All Reviews' as scored by the denizens of Steam has just changed to 'Very Positive.'

As Wccftech, which spotted this, points out, that's a long way from the initial reception way back in 2016, where No Man's Sky got some pretty dire feedback from the original players of the game. It was a long time that it was stuck at a 'Mixed' rating, too, as even when more positive reviews started to weigh in, there was a whole lot of negative historical feedback holding the game back on Steam.

It wasn't until September 2021 that No Man's Sky's user review rating was promoted from 'Mixed' to 'Mostly Positive,' and three years later, the devs have been rewarded with the deserved upgrade to 'Very Positive' - given the many updates and continual polishing of the game throughout the years.

Notably, No Man's Sky's has also been nominated in the 'Best Community Support' category in The Game Awards.

Meanwhile, another update just arrived for the game in the experimental builds, which apparently optimizes wind calculations and fixes some crashing issues with the PS4 and PS5, and a nasty sounding bug for Mac gamers, to boot.

It's clear enough that Hello Games has made a huge effort to turn No Man's Sky around, and the results are plain enough for all to see.

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, steamcommunity.com, wccftech.com

Tech Reporter

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

