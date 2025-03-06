AMD rumored to be cooking 'Ultimate Navi 48' GPU: perf between RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080

AMD is reportedly preparing an 'Ultimate Navi 48' SKU: this could be the Radeon RX 9070 XTX or the RX 9070 XT Ultimate, tweaked RDNA 4.

AMD is reportedly cooking up a tweaked RDNA 4 card that AIB partners have teased is being called "Ultimate Navi 48" behind the scenes, and now we're hearing leaks about it just as Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards are hitting shelves.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, a US retailer source of his said that he was told AIBs have been briefed on a potential "Ultimate Navi 48" SKU that could launch in Q2 2025 (in the next few months) that would be aimed solidly between NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080 graphics cards.

We don't know what RDNA 4 GPU clock speeds to expect, whether we'll see more VRAM (24GB, 32GB), or whether it'll be a highly-tuned, pushed-to-its-limits Radeon RX 9000 series GPU. We could expect higher GPU clocks of somewhere between 3.2GHz and 3.4GHz, higher GDDR6 memory clocks, and a more unleashed TDP of higher than 340W for the "Ultimate Navi 48" SKU.

Now... what should we expect AMD to call this Ultimate Navi 48 GPU? The Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 are here, so the Radeon RX 9070 XTX (the extra "X" is Ultimate) or better yet, the Radeon RX 9070 XT Ultimate just... sounds right. If AMD is indeed cooking up a tweaked "Ultimate Navi 48" SKU, it would be nice to see that "Ultimate" nomenclature in the flesh.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 is selling for double the price of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, so AMD has some room to fill with a Radeon RX 9070 XT Ultimate Edition, that's for SURE.