AMD RX 9070 XT GPU could cost $479, and more rumors are suggesting a late January launch

Latest gossip is that the reference 9070 XT board might debut at $479, and third-party cards at $549, with a review embargo or announcement on January 22.

AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards have seen fresh rumors aired about their release date, review embargo (potentially) and pricing.

First up, well-known leaker HXL on X points to a Chiphell post suggesting that AMD is going to price the RX 9070 XT at $479 for the reference board, and $549 for the third-party models.

That sounds like a good price on the face of it, for what will hopefully be a pretty strong mid-range next-gen graphics cards - but until we have a better idea of performance, it's difficult to gauge exactly how tempting that price tag will be (if it's true, and that's a hefty if). Although it's a touch annoying that third-party models could apparently start at a 15% premium.

The second whisper from the grapevine here is also from Chiphell, and floats the idea that AMD has set January 22 as a date for either the review embargo, or perhaps an official announcement of the specs of the RX 9070, which remain a mystery. (At least officially, there's a ton of speculation out there, of course).

Take all this with the usual caution that you should with any rumor, especially as these rumors are from Chiphell, not always the most reliable source in our experience (though not a bad one, either).

The second post on Chiphell about the embargo (noticed by VideoCardz, and the tech site observes it has now been removed) only mentions the RX 9070. However, we presume that the RX 9070 XT won't be left out in the cold, and both of these graphics cards will get a reveal (or reviews will go live, one or the other).

XFX has previously teased a date of January 24 on Instagram, with a hashtag of Navi 48 (the chip powering the RX 9070) mentioned, but no other details - leaving us wondering if that might be a graphics card announcement. Perhaps reveals or reviews might be staggered slightly, or someone has the wrong date, as January 23 has also been mentioned too, as a pre-order date by a US retailer (B&H Photo).

The upshot of all this is that there's a growing weight of evidence from the rumor mill that something is going to happen with the RX 9070 models as we head into the final week of January.

And that's quite possibly down to AMD wanting to get in ahead of NVIDIA's RTX 5080 and 5090 launch, to steal some next-gen GPU thunder from Team Green (even if the RX 9070 won't directly compete with the RTX 5080, let alone the 5090 - though maybe the RDNA 4 graphics card might end up a bit faster than we expect, if other recent speculation pans out).