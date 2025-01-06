All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs launching Q1 2025, RDNA 4 officially announced

AMD has announced RDNA 4, but hasn't provided any performance benchmarks. A release window of Q1 2025 has been confirmed for the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD announced its RDNA 4 graphics architecture at CES 2025, featuring the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs. RDNA 4 offers optimized compute units, enhanced AI, improved raytracing, and better media encoding. It introduces FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 for 4K upscaling. Specs include a 4nm process and advanced AI and raytracing accelerators. No performance benchmarks or release dates were provided.

AMD announced its next-generation RDNA 4 graphics architecture at CES 2025. The first two desktop GPUs to utilize the new tech are the Radeon RX 9070 XT and the Radeon RX 9070.

Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs launching Q1 2025, RDNA 4 officially announced 01
3

AMD confirms that RDNA 4 features optimized compute units (CUs) compared to previous generations like RDNA 3, "supercharged" AI, improved raytracing performance per CU, and better media encoding quality for creators. In addition, RDNA 4 will see the debut of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4, which is embracing AI for high-quality 4K upscaling and Frame Generation.

The FSR 4 teaser includes an image of Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, so we can expect this to be one of the first titles to include FSR 4. Unfortunately, during the CES 2025 pre-briefing, AMD did not provide performance benchmarks, release dates, or in-depth details for the new RDNA 4 GPUs. More information is coming later this quarter.

AMD has confirmed the following specs for RDNA 4.

  • 4nm Process
  • 2nd Gen AI Accelerators
  • 3rd Gen Raytracing Accelerators
  • 2nd Gen AMD Radiance Display Engine

Without gaming benchmarks to see where performance sits, RDNA 4 will not launch in January 2025, as the rumors have suggested. This leaves NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series launch alone for the month.

Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs launching Q1 2025, RDNA 4 officially announced 02
3

For the moment, we can go on our pre-announcement rumors that the Radeon RX 9070 XT will be based on the Navi 48 GPU, with a boost clock speed close to 3 GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, and a power rating of around 260W. The non-Xt variant is expected to ship with a lower-specced Navi 48 GPU and 12GB of VRAM.

However, AMD did provide a quick look at some of the actual Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 GPUs, confirming that models from all of its AIB (add-in board) partners, including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, PowerColor, XFX, Yeston, and more, are on the way.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

