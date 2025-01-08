All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
MSI unveils a slick 4K Mini-LED dual-mode gaming monitor at CES 2025

MSI has unveiled its first 27-inch 4K Mini-LED dual mode gaming monitor that's designed to be a cheaper option to its QD-OLED displays.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI has introduced its first 27-inch 4K Mini-LED dual mode gaming monitor, offering a more affordable alternative to its QD-OLED displays.

Choosing between a high resolution or high refresh rate gaming monitor is a difficult choice gamers have had to make for quite some time, but what if you could get the best of both worlds, and without breaking the bank.

MSI unveils a slick 4K Mini-LED dual-mode gaming monitor at CES 2025 02
4

MSI has set out to achieve that with the release of the MPG 274URDFW E16M, a 27-inch Rapid IPS gaming monitor that features dual-mode technology. This new feature enables gamers to easily switch between two resolutions and refresh rates, and in the case of the MPG 274URDFW E16M, gamers can dance between 3840 x 2160 (UHD) at 160Hz, and 1920 x 1080 (FHD) at 320Hz across the Rapid IPS panel.

The idea behind a dual mode monitor is to satisfy gamers that play both competitive titles that benefit from a high refresh rates and don't really require a high image clarity, and slower more graphically intensive titles that don't need a high refresh rate, and benefit more from increased resolution.

MSI informed me during my meeting with them at CES 2025, where I was demoed this display, the MPG 274URDFW E16M comes with AI Dual Mode, which automatically detects when a specific type of game is being launched and will switch the monitor to the appropriate mode. For example, if Counter-Strike was launched, the MSI AI Dual Mode would recognize this and switch from 4K at 160Hz to 1080p at 320Hz. The same goes for the opposite, such as launching Cyberpunk 2077 or God of War Ragnarok.

MSI unveils a slick 4K Mini-LED dual-mode gaming monitor at CES 2025 01
4

As for connectivity, the MPG 274URDFW E16M sports 2x HDMI 2.1 inputs, 1x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x Type-C w/ 15W PD, 1x DC-in, and 1x headphone-out. Furthermore, the MPG 274URDFW E16M features Mini-LED 1152-zone backlight technology, and a 0.5ms GtG response time.

MSI unveils a slick 4K Mini-LED dual-mode gaming monitor at CES 2025 5656
4
Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

