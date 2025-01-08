Garmin unveils Instinct 3 smartwatch series at CES 2025

Garmin has pulled the curtain off its Instinct 3 series of smartwatches, which are designed for those willing to take on the toughest of adventures.

Garmin have opened their showing at CES 2025 by announcing the Garmin Instinct 3 series of outdoor-focused smartwatches.

Available in both AMOLED and Solar display and packed within durable metal-reinforced bezels - the rugged new lineup caters to both adventurers and athletes alike.Sporting all of the activity and wellness tracking you'd expect from a Garmin watch, the Instinct 3 notably offers a whopping 24 days of battery life in the AMOLED model.

Battery life and a focus on detailed activity tracking are generally the key features that attract users to the Garmin range. To contrast, Apple and Samsung Galaxy Watches generally require charging on a daily basis - prioritizing brighter OLED displays, higher refresh rates, and more extensive smart features/app availability.

With that rugged adventure focus in mind - the Instinct 3 Solar model also offers unlimited charging (assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside). Both models are rated for MIL-STD 810 for thermal and shock resistance, and are water-rated to 100 meters. Another welcome addition is the built-in flash-light, providing enough intensity for 'spelunking in caves', or searching for your keys late at night.

The Garmin Instinct 3 range will be available to order on Garmin.com from January 10th in both 45mm and 50mm sizing. The AMOLED model will be priced from $449.99 USD, with the solar charging models starting from $399.99 USD accordingly.