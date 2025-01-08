MSI unveils blisteringly quick 600Hz gaming monitor at CES 2025

MSI unveiled a new gaming monitor at CES 2025, directly aimed at competitive gamers who want to push frame rates to the absolute maximum.

Competitive gaming calls for a high refresh rate monitor as having the smoothest in-game experience possible means gamers gain the maximum amount of control over their gameplay, and therefore a slight edge on their opponents.

MSI has unveiled its new offerings of gaming monitors at CES 2025, and one of the new displays showcased at trade show was the MPG 242R X60N. According to MSI officials, who I spoke to at the MSI suite where the monitor was located, the MPG 242R X60N was birthed out of the demand from competitive gamers for monitor that is designed with just a high refresh rate in mind.

The MPG 242R X60N is MSI's answer to that demand, and the new gaming monitor sports a 600Hz refresh across a 1920 x 1080 resolution Rapid TN Panel. While TN panels are certainly some old monitor technology they are still the best solution for reaching insanely high refresh rates, such as 600Hz and above. However, some concessions are made. TN panels struggle with color accuracy, hence the adoption of IPS panels, and eventually OLED.

While color accuracy isn't the strongest aspect of the MPG 242R X60N, this monitor is aimed at competitive gamers that typically don't care about color, and only really care about one thing - as many frames being displayed as possible.

Additionally, the MPG 242R X60N sports a 0.5ms GtG response time, a 98W USB-C port for charging purposes, VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, and the following connectivity options: 2x HDMI 2.0b input (FHD@600Hz). 1x DisplayPort 1.4a input, 1x Type-C (DP alt.) w/ 98W PD, 3x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-B, 1x Headphone out.