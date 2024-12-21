ASUS chairman: we are working on a humanoid robot, will fight Elon Musk's Tesla Optimus robot

ASUS chairman Jonney Shih said the development of its first humanoid robot is already underway, wouldn't be the first robot: ASUS has its Zenbo already.

ASUS chairman Jonney Shih has said that they are already in "full swing" developing its first humanoid robot, something that would compete with Elon Musk and his Tesla Optimus robot we've been hearing more and more about lately.

Shih recently said: "we are already in full swing on this part and have launched plans internally", but ASUS already has its Zenbo robots... but its new adventure is with a humanoid robot that should better resemble the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot sometime in the future.

Elon Musk recently chatted to TSMC boss C.C. Wei asking for a massive, and stable supply of chips for his Optimus robots, but now it looks like ASUS is stepping into the next big thing for AI. The real big breakthroughs for AI are constrained for now, with artificial general intelligence (AGI) only obtained by using large language models (LLMs), and without a physical body, we are limited by the potential of these robots.

Robotics require insurmountable amounts of training data, and that can't be accumulated from just LLMs, with ASUS chairman Jonney Shih pointing out that there have been many advancements in AI and AGI recently. There are those in the industry that feel like technological development has hit a bottleneck, worried that the benefits of the future could be declining, while the AI world is entering into a new phase: humanoid robots.

The future of humanoid robots is here whether we like it or not, and now ASUS is stepping into the ring... now, what will they call their robot? Zenbot? Zenbot sounds cool.