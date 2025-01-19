All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NVIDIA and TSMC working on new opportunities for robotics and autonomous vehicles

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says his company is working with TSMC to create new opportunities in robotics and autonomous vehicles, will fight Tesla.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is collaborating with TSMC on robotics and autonomous vehicles, including the upcoming Jetson Thor SoC and Project GROOT robot. At a Taiwan event, Huang met with tech industry leaders, highlighting NVIDIA's AI advancements and long-term partnership with TSMC, including a joint silicon photonics research project.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is working with TSMC on something new: robots and autonomous vehicle development.

NVIDIA and TSMC working on new opportunities for robotics and autonomous vehicles 23
2

The NVIDIA CEO invited its AI supply chain partners to a "trillion-dollar banquet" in Taiwan last night, with TSMC boss C.C. Wei in attendance, it was announced that the two companies would be working on robotics and self-driving cars moving forward.

In recent news, NVIDIA's next-gen Jetson Thor SoC was teased as a "ChatGPT moment" for physical AI and robots, dropping in the coming months (sometime in 1H 2025). NVIDIA's upcoming Project GROOT is a new robot that will compete with Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot, and it seems that the company is collaborating with TSMC on the project.

Jensen invited some of the biggest names in the tech industry, including TSMC chairman C.C. Wei, Foxconn chairman Liu Tangwei, Quanta chairman Lin Baili, ASUS chairman Jonney Shi, Pegatron chairman Tong Zixian, and the bosses and executives of MSI, GIGABYTE, Acer, ASRock, and Inventec.

Once their banquet was over, the executives went outside of the restaurant with Taiwanese media interviewing NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and TSMC chairman C.C. Wei. Jensen was in Taiwan meeting with the CEOs of NVIDIA's supply chain partners, thanking them for building NVIDIA, and leading the charge with AI.

TSMC chairman C.C. Wei said to Jensen: "[It's] my pleasure and my honor to supply the chips to you and be a partner for more than 20 years. On behalf of my friends inside the restaurant, we thank you for bringing business to Taiwan". Jensen also said that NVIDIA and TSMC are working on a joint silicon photonics research project, with results to "take a few years".

NEWS SOURCE:cna.com.tw

Gaming Editor



Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

