NVIDIA and TSMC working on new opportunities for robotics and autonomous vehicles

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says his company is working with TSMC to create new opportunities in robotics and autonomous vehicles, will fight Tesla.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is working with TSMC on something new: robots and autonomous vehicle development.

The NVIDIA CEO invited its AI supply chain partners to a "trillion-dollar banquet" in Taiwan last night, with TSMC boss C.C. Wei in attendance, it was announced that the two companies would be working on robotics and self-driving cars moving forward.

In recent news, NVIDIA's next-gen Jetson Thor SoC was teased as a "ChatGPT moment" for physical AI and robots, dropping in the coming months (sometime in 1H 2025). NVIDIA's upcoming Project GROOT is a new robot that will compete with Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot, and it seems that the company is collaborating with TSMC on the project.

Jensen invited some of the biggest names in the tech industry, including TSMC chairman C.C. Wei, Foxconn chairman Liu Tangwei, Quanta chairman Lin Baili, ASUS chairman Jonney Shi, Pegatron chairman Tong Zixian, and the bosses and executives of MSI, GIGABYTE, Acer, ASRock, and Inventec.

Once their banquet was over, the executives went outside of the restaurant with Taiwanese media interviewing NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and TSMC chairman C.C. Wei. Jensen was in Taiwan meeting with the CEOs of NVIDIA's supply chain partners, thanking them for building NVIDIA, and leading the charge with AI.

TSMC chairman C.C. Wei said to Jensen: "[It's] my pleasure and my honor to supply the chips to you and be a partner for more than 20 years. On behalf of my friends inside the restaurant, we thank you for bringing business to Taiwan". Jensen also said that NVIDIA and TSMC are working on a joint silicon photonics research project, with results to "take a few years".