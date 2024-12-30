NVIDIA's next-gen Jetson Thor systems in 1H 2025: the 'ChatGPT' moment for physical AI, robots

TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to launch Jetson Thorr, a new compact computer, in 2025, marking a significant advancement in robotics. This shift is driven by breakthroughs in generative AI and robot training in simulated environments. NVIDIA's move into robotics follows its success in AI GPUs, which dominate its revenue. NVIDIA plans to launch Jetson Thorr, a new compact computer, in 2025, marking a significant advancement in robotics. This shift is driven by breakthroughs in generative AI and robot training in simulated environments. NVIDIA's move into robotics follows its success in AI GPUs, which dominate its revenue.

NVIDIA is betting big on robotics of the future, where it will launch its latest generation of compact computers -- Jetson Thorr -- in the first half of 2025 which is said to be the "ChatGPT moment for physical AI and robotics".

In a new post from FT, we're learning that "the ChatGPT moment for physical AI and robotics is around the corner" according to Deepu Talla, NVIDIA's vice president of robotics in a recent chat with the Financial Times. He believes that the market has reached the elusive "tipping point" and that Jetson Thor is going to push it over the edge.

NVIDIA entering the robotics industry is going to be huge, but the shift from making all of its cheddar form data center revenue -- including its AI GPUs -- makes up around 88% of its overall sales in Q3 2024 with $35.1 billion. However, Talla says that the shift in the robotics market is driven by two technological breakthroughs: the meteoroic rise in generative AI models, and the ability to train robots on these foundational models, using simulated environments.

Talla continued, explaining: "In the past 12 months... (this gap) has matured sufficiently that we can now carry out experiments in simulation, combining with generative AI, that we could not do two years ago. We provide the platform for enabling all of these companies to do any of those tasks".

ASUS recently announced it was working on a humanoid robot, and Elon Musk reportedly called TSMC's boss asking for a huge and stable supply of chips for Tesla's new Optimus humanoid robot... now NVIDIA is making chips for humanoid robots, meaning 2025 will be 'the year' for humanoid robotic advancements, exciting times!