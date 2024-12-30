All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NVIDIA's next-gen Jetson Thor systems in 1H 2025: the 'ChatGPT' moment for physical AI, robots

NVIDIA plans next-generation compact computers for humanoid robots with Jetson Thor, in 1H 2025: the 'ChatGPT moment' for physical AI and robots.

NVIDIA's next-gen Jetson Thor systems in 1H 2025: the 'ChatGPT' moment for physical AI, robots
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to launch Jetson Thorr, a new compact computer, in 2025, marking a significant advancement in robotics. This shift is driven by breakthroughs in generative AI and robot training in simulated environments. NVIDIA's move into robotics follows its success in AI GPUs, which dominate its revenue.

NVIDIA is betting big on robotics of the future, where it will launch its latest generation of compact computers -- Jetson Thorr -- in the first half of 2025 which is said to be the "ChatGPT moment for physical AI and robotics".

NVIDIA's next-gen Jetson Thor systems in 1H 2025: the 'ChatGPT' moment for physical AI, robots 307
2

In a new post from FT, we're learning that "the ChatGPT moment for physical AI and robotics is around the corner" according to Deepu Talla, NVIDIA's vice president of robotics in a recent chat with the Financial Times. He believes that the market has reached the elusive "tipping point" and that Jetson Thor is going to push it over the edge.

NVIDIA entering the robotics industry is going to be huge, but the shift from making all of its cheddar form data center revenue -- including its AI GPUs -- makes up around 88% of its overall sales in Q3 2024 with $35.1 billion. However, Talla says that the shift in the robotics market is driven by two technological breakthroughs: the meteoroic rise in generative AI models, and the ability to train robots on these foundational models, using simulated environments.

Talla continued, explaining: "In the past 12 months... (this gap) has matured sufficiently that we can now carry out experiments in simulation, combining with generative AI, that we could not do two years ago. We provide the platform for enabling all of these companies to do any of those tasks".

ASUS recently announced it was working on a humanoid robot, and Elon Musk reportedly called TSMC's boss asking for a huge and stable supply of chips for Tesla's new Optimus humanoid robot... now NVIDIA is making chips for humanoid robots, meaning 2025 will be 'the year' for humanoid robotic advancements, exciting times!

NEWS SOURCE:ft.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

