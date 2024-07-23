Elon Musk believes the Optimus robot could make Tesla $20 trillion richer

Elon Musk told shareholders that the company plans to roll Optimus into production in 2025, and its release could add $20 trillion to Tesla's market cap.

During Tesla's annual shareholders meeting company CEO Elon Musk touched on the highly anticipated humanoid robot currently being developed at Tesla, and how much money is expected to be generated from its public release.

The news on Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus has been released in drips and drabs, with the last big update surfacing in December last year when Tesla unveiled its new generation of Optimus robots that introduced a range of improvements compared to its predecessors. Since then, we haven't really got any new information on Optimus besides the shirt-folding video that Musk clarified isn't a representation of what Optimus can do right now autonomously but certainly will be able to do in the future without a specific environment.

Musk has recently touched on Optimus during Tesla's annual shareholders meeting, where he said he expects limited Optimus production to begin in 2025, and the first batch of "thousands" humanoid robots will be moved into Tesla factories to begin work by the end of the year. Musk also said hypothetically, the sales of Optimus robots, which are priced anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000, could increase Tesla's market capitalization by as much as $20 trillion.

"Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026," he amended Monday

Musk said during the presentation that he is confident in the prediction that the ratio of robots to humans will eventually exceed 1 to 1, meaning on a long enough timeline there will be far more humanoid robots than humans.

