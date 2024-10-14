Tesla Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot: serves drinks, helps you out, dances, costs $20K to $30K

Tesla hosts its 'We Robot' event: unveils its new Robotaxi Cybercab, and its new Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot which costs between $20K and $30K.

Tesla held its recent "We Robot" special event in California, unveiling its new Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot that will cost $20K to $30K and help you around your house, and so much more.

First, these robots weren't running autonomously like some people think... they were walking on their own, but being controlled by a human operator through a VR headset, microphone, and headset. This means you're virtually operating an Optimus robot, with the robot being the physical avatar in your virtual world.

The possibilities of this and the future of employment are huge, as robots aren't replacing jobs -- yet -- but rather, human operators will "use" the robot and have it perform functions that they otherwise couldn't. Think of heavy lifting, dangerous environments, etc where humans can't do those jobs (or not as good as an infinitely strong, never-tired robot). This will eventually all be done over Starlink, connecting human operators to Optimus robots.

Tesla showed off its Optimus Gen 2 robot alongside its new Robotaxi Cybercab which will cost less than $30K and feature no steering wheel, it will drive you around to where you want and go off and pick other passengers throughout the days and nights.

The company had its new Optimus Gen 2 robot serving drinks to guests at the "We Robot" event in Burbank, California, as well as having conversations, and even dancing around. It's actually very cool, but a little deceiving as the robots were controlled by human operators, but still an unbelievable feat on top of Elon Musk's recent milestone with SpaceX over the weekend.

said that the expanded version of the household robot that can do "everything you want: Babysit your kid, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks".

Musk said: "Everything that we've developed for our cars - the battery power's electronics, the advanced motor's gearboxes, the software, the AI inference computer - it all actually applies to a humanoid robot. A robot with arms and legs, instead of a robot with wheels".

I follow industry veteran Robert Scoble on X, and loved something that he reposted from Taylor Robinette, which I've got for you to read above. It's a great read, and talks of the "We, Robot" event being a "major pivot to the world. Tesla is now fully an autonomy, robotics, and real-world AI company".

The full "We, Robot" event from Tesla can be viewed below, it's quite the watch: