ASUS chairman confirms company going 'all in AI', no more Zenfone, ROG smartphones to be made

ASUS chairman Jonney Shih personally confirms that "ASUS will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future" with its vast R&D efforts fully shifted into physical AI, as the company is "all in AI" now.

Just a few days ago on January 16, ASUS held its "2025 Year-End Gala" at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center -- where Computex takes place -- with the company awarding its staff with 8 new cars and a bunch of different prizes, but the company took the time to announce its future strategy.

In a pre-event interview, ASUS chairman Jonney Shih confirmed the company will be temporarily ceasing the launches of any new smartphones, and will fully shift its R&D prowess to commercial PC systems and "physical AI", as its pushing hard into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

ASUS themed the gala with "AI Leading the Future" with the company encouraging staff to seize this "once in a lifetime" opportunity, and thoroughly embrace the marketing strategy of "Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibility". Shih underlined that the future of the world will be filled with "artificial brains" with self-learning abilities, and that ASUS has to push AI to its limits to evolve product innovation and operational processes.

In regards to its AI business, Shih said that ASUS's server business and sales team have reached a milestone of over NT$100 billion in revenue ahead of schedule last year. ASUS has a huge flexible global manufacturing layout, with around 2200 server centers globally, meaning the company can provide customized and end-to-end services, and the ASUS chairman is confident in that moving into the future.

ASUS originally estimated that AI servers would account for around 10-15% of its total revenue, but with the unstoppable demand for AI servers, ASUS's server revenue in Q3 2025 increased more than 100% year-on-year, making up around 20% of ASUS's total revenue.