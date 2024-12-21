All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D uses thick dummy silicon: uses 93% of CCD stack, no perf boost, but crucial

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor features thick layers of non-functional silicon on the CCD with SRAM extending on the edges to provide stability.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D uses thick dummy silicon: uses 93% of CCD stack, no perf boost, but crucial
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor features a thick dummy silicon layer, using 93% of the CCD stack, which is non-functional but necessary for stability. The 3D chiplet is now positioned underneath the CCD, unlike previous models. The thick silicon layer provides structural support and protection for the processor.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has thick dummy silicon that uses 93% of the CCD stack, provides no performance benefits, and is completely non-functional, but it's required for stability.

On previous x3D processors, the 3D chiplet was stacked on top of the CCD (Core Complex Die) which allowed the cores direct access to the pool of additional L3 cache memory, but AMD moved the 3D chiplet underneath the CCD for the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

In a recent teardown of the 9800X3D, Tom Wassisk analyzed the CCD of the 9800X3D and found that most of the silicon on it is... rather useless. The CCD and SRAM silicon layers measure 7.2µm and 6µm respectively, with the total die stack and interconnects, etc measuring only 40-45µm.

The total CCD is around 800µm thick, leaving 750µm of silicon layers... the thick layer doesn't have any functional parts, sticking to the stack in order to improve the structural support, providing more protection to that precious 9800X3D processor.

Here's what Tom had to say:

  • Both CCD and SRAM are thinned (sub 10 um), so thick dummy Si" oxide oxide bonded to the stack
  • SRAM Si area is larger than the CCD -- there's a 50 um "oxide edge" for the CCD
  • As with the 2nd gen, the BPV's are terminated on the Al of the CCD
  • Only saw 15 um TSV to TSV spacing in the view
  • BEOL's for the 2 die are thicker than the remaining silicon of each die
  • Dummy Si oxide bond appears thinner...
  • With BEOL's included, the die stack is about 40- 45 um thick
  • Total stack is close to 800, so remaining 750 is the dummy Si over the top

More findings from the 9800X3D teardown:

  • SRAM Si thickness: 6 um
  • CCD Si thickness: 7.2 um
  • Insulator between CCD & Si slab: 425 nm, 2 distinct mat'ls
  • See both 10 um & 19 um TSV pitch
  • 2 um TSV drill, 1.5 um Cu diameter
  • 14 level Cu + Al for SRAM
  • 18 level Cu + Al for CCD
Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$781.99 USD
- -
Buy
$479.99 USD
$479.99 USD -
Buy
$1450 CAD
- -
Buy
$706.98 CAD
$706.98 CAD -
Buy
£899.99
- -
Buy
$781.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/21/2024 at 10:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles