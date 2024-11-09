MSI 'X3D Gaming Mode' feature: faster gaming perf with single, dual-CCD Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs

MSI has just unleashed its new 'X3D Gaming Mode' feature: delivering performance boosts to games on single, dual CCD AMD Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs.

MSI has just introduced its new "X3D Gaming Mode" feature that will give you increased gaming performance when running a single or dual CCD processor from Ryzen and its growing X3D range of chips.

Now that AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is out in the wild, motherboard makers have been quick to launch their own performance-boosting tweaks to X3D processors on their motherboards. MSI's new "X3D Gaming Mode" BIOS feature allows you to disable the other CCD or SMT to improve gaming performance.

MSI's new X3D Gaming Mode will be great for dual CCD processors like the upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D, and the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors. But, it's not just the dual CCD processors that will benefit from X3D Gaming Mode, with single CCD chips seeing performance boosts... perfect timing for the launch of AMD's new gaming champion: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D (you can read our review here).

Our friends at Wccftech tried a pre-release version of the new X3D Gaming Mode feature with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and noticed a 20% uplift in performance using NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, running Far Cry 6 at 1080p and Ultra settings. The average FPS went from 219FPS to 263FPS, but notes that the "gains vary from title to title" with a 10% uplift in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

MSI's new X3D Gaming Mode feature is working right now on new BIOSes for MSI's latest fleet of X870E and X870 motherboards, incluhding the MEG X870E GODLIKE, MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi, and the MAG X870 Tomahawk Wi-Fi.