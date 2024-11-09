All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two
Motherboards

MSI 'X3D Gaming Mode' feature: faster gaming perf with single, dual-CCD Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs

MSI has just unleashed its new 'X3D Gaming Mode' feature: delivering performance boosts to games on single, dual CCD AMD Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: MSI has introduced the "X3D Gaming Mode" feature to enhance gaming performance on Ryzen processors, particularly benefiting dual CCD processors like the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This BIOS feature allows disabling other CCD or SMT for improved performance.

MSI has just introduced its new "X3D Gaming Mode" feature that will give you increased gaming performance when running a single or dual CCD processor from Ryzen and its growing X3D range of chips.

MSI 'X3D Gaming Mode' feature: faster gaming perf with single, dual-CCD Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs 42
2

Now that AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is out in the wild, motherboard makers have been quick to launch their own performance-boosting tweaks to X3D processors on their motherboards. MSI's new "X3D Gaming Mode" BIOS feature allows you to disable the other CCD or SMT to improve gaming performance.

MSI's new X3D Gaming Mode will be great for dual CCD processors like the upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D, and the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors. But, it's not just the dual CCD processors that will benefit from X3D Gaming Mode, with single CCD chips seeing performance boosts... perfect timing for the launch of AMD's new gaming champion: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D (you can read our review here).

Our friends at Wccftech tried a pre-release version of the new X3D Gaming Mode feature with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and noticed a 20% uplift in performance using NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, running Far Cry 6 at 1080p and Ultra settings. The average FPS went from 219FPS to 263FPS, but notes that the "gains vary from title to title" with a 10% uplift in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

MSI's new X3D Gaming Mode feature is working right now on new BIOSes for MSI's latest fleet of X870E and X870 motherboards, incluhding the MEG X870E GODLIKE, MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi, and the MAG X870 Tomahawk Wi-Fi.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

