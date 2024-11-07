All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip teardown: new 3D V-Cache stack teased under Zen 5 CCD hood

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor teardown: next-gen 3D V-Cache teased in a beautiful gold stack, right under blue Zen 5 CCD goodness.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip teardown: new 3D V-Cache stack teased under Zen 5 CCD hood
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor features 8 cores and 16 threads with a new 3D V-Cache, showcasing impressive gaming performance without compromising non-gaming applications. A teardown reveals the Zen 5 CCD and the gold 3D V-Cache stack.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is here, and now a chip teardown has been performed with some truly beautiful results... the shiny, gorgeous blue of that new 3D V-Cache inside of the 9800X3D smiles for the camera. Check it out:

In the images above, you can see that beautiful shiny blue stack is the Zen 5 CCD, while that gorgeous gold part is the new 3D V-Cache stack. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D features 8 cores and 16 threads of (blue) Zen 5 CCD goodness, as well as next-gen 3D V-Cache.

Delidding the 9800X3D isn't something everyone will do, while this teardown was performed with a heat gun to remove to melt away the solder under the IHS before it is tool apart. Once the 9800X3D is delidded, the CCD and IO die are the only two chiplets on this chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip teardown: new 3D V-Cache stack teased under Zen 5 CCD hood 03
4

After this, the user used a screw to tear open the CCD that reveals the Zen 5 CCD layers, but once the CCD was further punished, it reveals the beautiful gold 3D V-Cache stack which is under the CCD with the 9800X3D.

In his review of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Chris Szewczyk said: "The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a gaming powerhouse with none of the weaknesses of prior X3D chips. It delivers the excellent gaming performance we've come to expect, but its high clock speeds mean it doesn't give up performance in non-gaming applications".

His last words: "In conclusion, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is in a class of its own when it comes to gaming. However, it's important to remember that its benefits will only apply to those using high-end graphics cards or if you're looking to push hundreds of FPS in competitive shooters. Beyond gaming, it's a strong all-rounder, too. That couldn't be said of prior X3D chips, which gave up too much performance outside gaming".

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-Core, 24-Thread Desktop Processor
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-Core, 24-Thread Desktop Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2024 at 5:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles