AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip teardown: new 3D V-Cache stack teased under Zen 5 CCD hood

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is here, and now a chip teardown has been performed with some truly beautiful results... the shiny, gorgeous blue of that new 3D V-Cache inside of the 9800X3D smiles for the camera. Check it out:

In the images above, you can see that beautiful shiny blue stack is the Zen 5 CCD, while that gorgeous gold part is the new 3D V-Cache stack. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D features 8 cores and 16 threads of (blue) Zen 5 CCD goodness, as well as next-gen 3D V-Cache.

Delidding the 9800X3D isn't something everyone will do, while this teardown was performed with a heat gun to remove to melt away the solder under the IHS before it is tool apart. Once the 9800X3D is delidded, the CCD and IO die are the only two chiplets on this chip.

After this, the user used a screw to tear open the CCD that reveals the Zen 5 CCD layers, but once the CCD was further punished, it reveals the beautiful gold 3D V-Cache stack which is under the CCD with the 9800X3D.

In his review of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Chris Szewczyk said: "The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a gaming powerhouse with none of the weaknesses of prior X3D chips. It delivers the excellent gaming performance we've come to expect, but its high clock speeds mean it doesn't give up performance in non-gaming applications".

His last words: "In conclusion, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is in a class of its own when it comes to gaming. However, it's important to remember that its benefits will only apply to those using high-end graphics cards or if you're looking to push hundreds of FPS in competitive shooters. Beyond gaming, it's a strong all-rounder, too. That couldn't be said of prior X3D chips, which gave up too much performance outside gaming".