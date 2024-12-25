All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Take-Two CEO says the obvious: Grand Theft Auto 6 will be extraordinary, and worth waiting for

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be 'extraordinary and worth waiting for' says CEO of Take-Two, adds 'the biggest hits are always the ones that are unexpected'.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed excitement for GTA 6, highlighting its extraordinary features and unexpected elements. He emphasized the importance of fan feedback and innovation, noting that the biggest hits are often unexpected. Zelnick also reflected on GTA 5 Online's unexpected success and its evolution over time.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has provided some more GTA 6 hype over Christmas, saying in a recent interview: "I would say I think it'll be extraordinary and worth waiting for".

Take-Two CEO says the obvious: Grand Theft Auto 6 will be extraordinary, and worth waiting for 66
2

Zelnick was in a video interview with Conner Mather when he provided the new commentary on Grand Theft Auto 6, but they later talked about GTA's community feedback, and that Rockstar looks to have prepared features and content for the fans that they might not have even dreamed of... exciting stuff.

Zelnick continued: "We definitely listen to feedback from our fans, absolutely. You need to, in our business, and you're able to. But remember, the biggest hits are always the ones that are unexpected. Everything that we do has to be new and different, not derivative. So, by definition when people are commenting on something that is in the market, that means they're looking at something that was done before".

Zelnick continued: "Our teams are focused on what's new that you haven't even thought about, like, you thought you were anticipating this thing, but this is way bigger and way better and more exciting and more beautiful than you could have possibly thought of".

GTA 5 Online just received an update for the holidays, with Zelnick saying that Take-Two never thought the game would sell this many copies, or that the Online mode would explode in popularity. He said: "I don't think any of us did. I think that we saw it as a really interesting add-on to the title. We actually originally had not planned to have virtual currency in the game, so it wasn't going to be an economic driver. It was relatively late in the day when we decided to pursue virtual currency because it was so long ago - we're looking back to 2013. And it wasn't an immediate success".

Zelnick added: "You may recall it was pretty buggy at first. We had some trouble coming out of the gate because it was all new, and we were innovating; we were doing it all in real-time. It was like building a plane while you're taking off and then flying. It is an incredible, durable success and it continues to to perform many, many years later. It's astonishing and no, I don't think any of us expected that, but we also didn't expect to sell 205 million units. We never expected that. That was way outside of the realm of anything we contemplated".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

