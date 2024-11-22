All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

GTA 6 to cause 'global distraction event' with millions having 'GTA flu' taking time off work

Rockstar's release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025 could cause 'global distraction event' that will have millions of gamers taking the day, or weeks off.

GTA 6 to cause 'global distraction event' with millions having 'GTA flu' taking time off work
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6, set to be the biggest release of 2025, is highly anticipated by gamers worldwide. A study by GTA BOOM analyzed Google Keyword Planner data to determine which US states are most excited for the release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be the biggest release of 2025 by far, with millions and millions of gamers worldwide expected to take the day (or days, or weeks, or even months) off work to play the game.

GTA 6 to cause 'global distraction event' with millions having 'GTA flu' taking time off work 81
2

In a new study by GTA fansite GTA BOOM, we have some statistics on which residents from which states in the US are most anticipating the release of GTA 6. GTA BOOM's research analyzed Google Keyword Planner data, using a bunch of Google search terms linked to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar's new release is expected to see gamers out-of-office at "unprecendented rates".

Florida is the number one place in the United States for GTA 6 it seems, with a monthly volume of 759.2 searches per 100,000 residents for the analyzed GTA 6 terms. Floridians searching at a rate 31% above the nationwide average for GTA 6 is a big deal, even more so that the game is based on a fictional Florida.

Coming in second place is Nevada, with searches for GTA 6 at an average rate of 729.4 per 100,000 residents per month, with Nevadan residents searches showing an anticipation that's 26% higher than the US average. In third place is New York, with residents searching for GTA 6-related content at 716.5 per 100,000 which is 24% above the US average.

Matt Gibbs, Director of GTA BOOM, commented on the findings: "We're all incredibly excited about the long-awaited release of GTA VI, especially since it's been over a decade since the last Grand Theft Auto game. This research highlights the regions where anticipation is at its peak. Given the history of significant sick day spikes during major game releases, like with Rockstar's last big hit, Red Dead Redemption II, it wouldn't be surprising to see a wave of 'GTA flu' when the game launches. Employers in these high-interest states might want to prepare for an unusual increase in sick leave requests around that time".

NEWS SOURCE:gtaboom.com
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

