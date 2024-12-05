BofA expects Tesla to have 1000 of its Optimus robots on factory floors by the end of 2025

Wall Street analysts expect to see over 1000 of Tesla's exciting new Optimus robot on factory floors by the end of 2025, Tesla stock expected to soar.

TL;DR: Tesla aims to deploy over 1000 Optimus robots in factories by 2025, enhancing production efficiency. Currently, Optimus assists in sorting tasks and undergoes testing for various applications. Bank of America analysts predict accelerated development and increased resources for Optimus as robotaxi technology advances, potentially reducing production costs post-2026. Tesla aims to deploy over 1000 Optimus robots in factories by 2025, enhancing production efficiency. Currently, Optimus assists in sorting tasks and undergoes testing for various applications. Bank of America analysts predict accelerated development and increased resources for Optimus as robotaxi technology advances, potentially reducing production costs post-2026.

Telsa could have 1000+ of its advanced Optimus robots on factory floors by the end of 2025 according to Wall Street analysts.

Bank of America analyst John Murphy has said that the "Optimus is real and development is poised to accelerate. Optimus is currently used by TSLA to sort 4680 cells with no intervention. TSLA is testing Optimus in various use cases (i.e., catching a tennis ball) to refine the robot and determine a final design".

Tesla plans to have 1000 of its Optimus robots by the end of 2025, most of them operating inside of its plant, with more robots in use the training will accelerate. Optimus makes up just a single-digit percentage of Tesla's compute, but BofA expects to see the resources made available to Optimus will grow as the "robotaxi technology matures".

BofA says that this will drive an acceleration in the capabilities of Optimus, and will "ultimately lead to increased production in 2026+, thereby helping drive costs down". Better yet, the Optimus opportunity (and others) could "potentially benefit from more capital via an equity to fund greater compute capacity, which we believe would be welcome by most Tesla investors".