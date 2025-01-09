All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

Elon Musk on Optimus robots: 'humanoid robots will be the biggest product in history'

Elon Musk says that humanoid robots will 'be the biggest product in history' where every human being will want one, maybe even two Optimus robots.

Elon Musk on Optimus robots: 'humanoid robots will be the biggest product in history'
Gaming Editor
Published
TL;DR: Elon Musk predicts widespread demand for Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots, aiming for 500,000 units by 2027. He envisions a future with a high robot-to-human ratio, potentially eliminating the need for universal basic income. Tesla plans to scale production significantly, testing robots in factories before mass production.

Elon Musk says that every single human being on the planet will want one -- or even two -- of Tesla's new humanoid Optimus robots, and that we can expect 500,000+ of the Optimus robots to be made in 2027.

In a new interview with the SpaceX and Tesla boss, who said: "Humanoid robots will be the biggest product in history. Every human will likely want one-or even two. My guess is a 3:1, 4:1, or even 5:1 ratio of robots to humans, meaning 20-30 billion robots worldwide. In the good AI scenario, we won't need universal basic income. We'll have universal high income".

Elon added: "Our Optimus robot is the most sophisticated humanoid robot in the world. We aim to build several thousand this year, test them at Tesla factories, then scale to 50,000-100,000 next year, and 500,000 in three years. Maybe we should think of them in Roman legions-5,000 robots per legion".

As for the production of Tesla's exciting new Optimus humanoid robots, Elon continued: "Assuming things go well, we'll 10x that output next year (2026), so we'll aim to do maybe 50,000-100,000 humanoid robots next year, and then 10x it again the following year".

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

