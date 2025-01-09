Elon Musk on Optimus robots: 'humanoid robots will be the biggest product in history'

Elon Musk says that every single human being on the planet will want one -- or even two -- of Tesla's new humanoid Optimus robots, and that we can expect 500,000+ of the Optimus robots to be made in 2027.
In a new interview with the SpaceX and Tesla boss, who said: "Humanoid robots will be the biggest product in history. Every human will likely want one-or even two. My guess is a 3:1, 4:1, or even 5:1 ratio of robots to humans, meaning 20-30 billion robots worldwide. In the good AI scenario, we won't need universal basic income. We'll have universal high income".
Elon added: "Our Optimus robot is the most sophisticated humanoid robot in the world. We aim to build several thousand this year, test them at Tesla factories, then scale to 50,000-100,000 next year, and 500,000 in three years. Maybe we should think of them in Roman legions-5,000 robots per legion".
As for the production of Tesla's exciting new Optimus humanoid robots, Elon continued: "Assuming things go well, we'll 10x that output next year (2026), so we'll aim to do maybe 50,000-100,000 humanoid robots next year, and then 10x it again the following year".