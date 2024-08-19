Tesla hires Optimus robot trainers: pays $48 an hour to wear motion capture suit, VR headset

Tesla is currently hiring people to wear motion-capture suits and VR headsets, to train its Optimus AI robot, and paying up to $48 an hour. Check out the latest on Optimus below, and apply for the job here (you'll need to live near Palo Alto, California).
If you're accepted into the position of a "Data Collection Operator, Tesla Bot" then you'll need to walk a pre-determined test route daily for data collection into Optimus, while wearing a motion capture suit and a VR headset, performing designated movements and actions, based on the project requirements.
You'll need to start/stop recording devices and perform minor equipment and software debugging, while providing feedback on the performance of the equipment, and then analyzing and reporting on that data during your shift. You'll need to upload data collected and write daily reports detailing your observations and issues, while ensuring equipment is in proper and safe working condition and safely transported to various collection sites.
There are some things you'll need to be able to handle: the ability to walk over 7 hours per day while carrying up to 30lbs, and you'll need to be between 5'7" and 5'11" as the role at Tesla on the Optimus team requires the use of motion capture suits.
- Read more: Tesla's supercomputing cluster at Giga Texas: 100K H100/H200 for video training FSD, Optimus
- Read more: NVIDIA's new Project GROOT: fully humanoid robot to compete against Tesla Optimus AI robot
What You'll Do
- Walk a pre-determined test route daily for data collection
- Wear a motion capture suit and Virtual Reality headset while performing designated movements and actions based on project requirements
- Start/stop recording devices and perform minor equipment and software debugging
- Provide feedback on the performance of the equipment
- Analyze and report on data collected during shift
- Upload data collected and write daily reports detailing observations and issues
- Ensure assigned equipment is in proper and safe working condition and safely transported to various collection sites
- Communicate with leadership when issues arise that need addressing in a timely manner
What You'll Bring
- Must be able to walk 7+ hours a day while carrying up to 30 lb
- Height between 5'7" and 5'11" as role requires the use of motion capture suits
- Ability to wear and operate a motion capture suit and VR headset for extended periods of time. Note that the use of VR headsets or working in a virtual environment can be disorienting and uncomfortable for some people, which can result in VR sickness symptoms
- Continuous hand/eye coordination and fine manipulation, body coordination, and kinesthetic awareness and ability to walk up/downstairs
- Must have the ability to stand, sit, walk, stoop, bend, reach, crouch, and twist throughout the day
- Ability to travel up to 25% of the time and daily regional driving
- Ability to work a flexible schedule: day/night shift and 1 weekend day + overtime when needed
- Experience using VR equipment a plus