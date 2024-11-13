All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Cryptocurrency & Mining

Bitcoin smashes through it's all-time high record after shocking 24-hour rise

Bitcoin has surpassed its previous all-time high, pushing past the $90,000 mark following a massive record-breaking rally over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin smashes through it's all-time high record after shocking 24-hour rise
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Bitcoin has reached a new milestone, nearing the $100,000 mark after a significant price rally from $80,000 to $90,000, before settling at $87,000. This rise has been linked to the election of President Trump, with a 30% increase since he was elected.

Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, has surpassed its previous all-time high and is now closing in on the $100,000 mark.

Bitcoin smashes through it's all-time high record after shocking 24-hour rise 9898
3

The latest milestone of the world's most valuable digital currency was achieved after a 24-hour price rally that took the price of a single Bitcoin from $80,000 to $90,000. The price of Bitcoin broke through the $90,000 ceiling and quickly re-corrected back down to $87,000, where it's currently sitting at the time of writing. The rise of the price of Bitcoin has been occurring since President Trump was elected into office on November 5, gaining as much as 30% since the announcement was made.

According to reports, analysts are predicting the price of Bitcoin could reach as high as $100,000, but given the meteoric rise since Trump was elected, it appears the $100,000 mark will be exceeded. Additionally, the price of Bitcoin isn't the only cryptocurrency-related thing rising in value, as shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase increased by approximately 75% to what is nearly a three-year high for the company.

Photo of the CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB)
Best Deals: CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2024 at 5:58 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles