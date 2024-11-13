Bitcoin smashes through it's all-time high record after shocking 24-hour rise

TL;DR: Bitcoin has reached a new milestone, nearing the $100,000 mark after a significant price rally from $80,000 to $90,000, before settling at $87,000. This rise has been linked to the election of President Trump, with a 30% increase since he was elected. Bitcoin has reached a new milestone, nearing the $100,000 mark after a significant price rally from $80,000 to $90,000, before settling at $87,000. This rise has been linked to the election of President Trump, with a 30% increase since he was elected.

Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, has surpassed its previous all-time high and is now closing in on the $100,000 mark.

The latest milestone of the world's most valuable digital currency was achieved after a 24-hour price rally that took the price of a single Bitcoin from $80,000 to $90,000. The price of Bitcoin broke through the $90,000 ceiling and quickly re-corrected back down to $87,000, where it's currently sitting at the time of writing. The rise of the price of Bitcoin has been occurring since President Trump was elected into office on November 5, gaining as much as 30% since the announcement was made.

According to reports, analysts are predicting the price of Bitcoin could reach as high as $100,000, but given the meteoric rise since Trump was elected, it appears the $100,000 mark will be exceeded. Additionally, the price of Bitcoin isn't the only cryptocurrency-related thing rising in value, as shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase increased by approximately 75% to what is nearly a three-year high for the company.