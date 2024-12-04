All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Science, Space, & Robotics

Scientists squint their eyes concerningly at Earth-sized shadows appearing on Jupiter's surface

Researchers have discovered and are observing dark shapes appearing on the surface of Jupiter, with each of these 'dark ovals' being as big as Earth.

Scientists squint their eyes concerningly at Earth-sized shadows appearing on Jupiter's surface
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Researchers are investigating mysterious "dark ovals" on Jupiter, which are Earth-sized and appear near the poles. These may indicate disturbances in Jupiter's ionosphere linked to its magnetic field. Using Hubble images from 2015-2022, the study aims to enhance understanding of Jupiter's atmospheric and planetary processes.

A team of researchers has had their interest peak at the sight of mysterious "dark ovals" appearing on the surface of Jupiter, and given the size of Jupiter, these ovals are approximately the size of Earth.

Scientists squint their eyes concerningly at Earth-sized shadows appearing on Jupiter's surface 5656165
3

A new paper published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy details a NASA-supported group of researchers analyzing the disturbances on Jupiter's upper atmosphere. These "dark ovals" appear near Jupiter's poles, and according to the researchers, they may be an indication of the processes within Jupiter's strong magnetic field, specifically a disturbance in Jupiter's ionosphere.

The team looked at images of Jupiter snapped by the Hubble Space Telescope between 2015 and 2022 and found the different atmospheric layers and the magnetic tornadoes that erupt within them are possibly causing these dark ovals to appear. The team explained that research such as this enables astronomers and scientists to further develop a more complete understanding of Jupiter and all-encompassing planetary processes.

Scientists squint their eyes concerningly at Earth-sized shadows appearing on Jupiter's surface 5156165
3

"In the first two months, we realized these OPAL images were like a gold mine, in some sense, and I very quickly was able to construct this analysis pipeline and send all the images through to see what we get," said Troy Tsubota, an undergraduate student and coauthor of the study at UC Berkeley

"The haze in the dark ovals is 50 times thicker than the typical concentration, which suggests it likely forms due to swirling vortex dynamics rather than chemical reactions triggered by high-energy particles from the upper atmosphere," said Xi Zhang, coauthor and UC Santa Cruz planetary science professor

"Studying connections between different atmospheric layers is very important for all planets, whether it's an exoplanet, Jupiter or Earth. We see evidence for a process connecting everything in the entire Jupiter system, from the interior dynamo to the satellites and their plasma tori to the ionosphere to the stratospheric hazes. Finding these examples helps us to understand the planet as a whole," said co-author Michael Wong, a planetary scientist at Berkeley

Photo of the Microsoft OEM System Builder | Windоws 11 Pro
Best Deals: Microsoft OEM System Builder | Windоws 11 Pro
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$198.96 USD
$199.99 USD $198.96 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/3/2024 at 11:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:nature.com, news.berkeley.edu, earthsky.org

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles