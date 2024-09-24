Steam hits its new highest-ever record for concurrent users: 38.3 million is the new record

Steam has reached is highest-ever record of concurrent users, hitting 38.3 million... now the question is, how long until we see 40 million concurrents.

Valve is celebrating once again with a new concurrent players record broken on Steam -- reaching a new highest-ever record of 38.3 million gamers on Steam at once -- well, 38,348,144 to be exact.

It was only last month that Steam hit a record at the time of 37.2 million concurrent players, but in the last 36 hours that record has been broken with another 500,000+ players on the platform at once. Steam has been continuously growing this year, but this is the first time -- ever -- that Steam is clocking in close to 30 million players at all times.

Black Myth: Wukong has driven a huge chunk of this growth, with the game racking up around 2.3 million concurrent players at launch, with up to around 500,000+ concurrent players at peak, and over 100,000+ concurrent players on average. Counter-Strike 2 still tops the list, followed by Dota 2, Banana, and then PUBG.

After that, we've got Satisfactory, Deadlock (Valve's new shooter), Baldur's Gate 3, Grand Theft Auto V, Rust, and finally, Black Myth: Wukong. Counter-Strike 2 is home to around 1.4 million per day, with concurrent players of close to 1 million at any time.

Counter-Strike hasn't slowed down over the decades, as Valve's popular shooter has been a stable of PC shooters since the mid-90s, and only grew into something bigger with the release of Counter-Strike 2 not too long ago now. PUBG still up high on that list is also impressive to see.