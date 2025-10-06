Bitcoin reaches new all-time high price of $125,000: total market cap is close to $2.5 trillion

Bitcoin has just hit a new record high price of over $125,000 USD, with continued strong demand, now sitting at over $2.5 trillion market cap.

TL;DR: Bitcoin surged to a record high of $125,700 amid macroeconomic uncertainty and the US government shutdown, driving increased demand and potential supply shortages on exchanges. Analysts highlight Bitcoin's rally as a key investment amid volatile markets, with gold trading above $3,880 per ounce and the USD facing its worst year since 1973.

Bitcoin has just reached a new record all-time high price of $125,700, while gold is trading at over $3880 per ounce, as the USD is on track for the "worst year since 1973" says an analyst.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has had a tremendous rally in the last few months, with Trading View reporting that the value of Bitcoin has been driven by macroeconomic factors, including the recent US government shutdown, according to Fabian Dori, the chief investment officer at global digital asset bank Sygnum.

The US government shutdown started last Wednesday, closing down the operations of regulatory agencies and bureaucracies entirely, or partially forcing them to operate on a barebones budget, as well as minimal staff. In an article from CoinTelegraph, which reported on Nova Dius President Nate Geraci who posted on X saying: "Bitcoin hits new all-time high... and most people still don't even know what Bitcoin is", yet we're staring at $125,000+ USD for a single Bitcoin.

But another problem looms... VanEck's head of digital assets research, Matthew Sigel, said that he's "hearing exchanges are out of Bitcoin". He added: "Monday 9:30 am might be the first official shortage, not financial advice... just: it might make sense to get some".

Investor and trader Mike Alfred posted on X over the weekend, where he said: "I just got off a 20 minute call with THE guy who runs the most important OTC desk. He says at the current pace they will be completely out of Bitcoin to sell within 2 hours of futures opening tomorrow unless the price goes to $126,000-$129,000 (his estimate). Things getting wild".