Apple rumored to launch the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 'Air'

An analyst has informed investors that Apple's introduction of an iPhone 17 'Air' has a good chance of boosting sales for the company.

The iPhone 16 line-up isn't even out yet, and rumors are already starting to fly about Apple's iPhone 17 line-up, which is slated to introduce another iPhone variant, the iPhone "Air" or "Slim".

Analyst Jeff Pu has informed 9to5Mac of the reasons why an iPhone 17 Air could boost sales for Apple and be a welcomed addition to the range of iPhone offerings available to customers. According to the analyst, the iPhone 17 Air would give Apple an opportunity to create a brand new iPhone design that isn't at all focused on performance but on aesthetics.

The Air wouldn't feature the best components as they would be reserved for the Pro models, but it could still be priced equally to the Pro models, as the design changes/appearance would warrant the price, according to the analyst. Pu points out the Air could even be priced higher than the Pro models, as its contrasting design would pique the interest of many buyers that are tired of the seemingly ever-so-slightly-changing iPhone design.

Before the release of the iPhone 17 we need to get past the iPhone 16, which rumors are suggesting won't be a significant performance uplift compared to the iPhone 15. The main differences are rumored to be a slightly larger display on the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, more RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and new rear camera layout.