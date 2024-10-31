Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Mac, will run natively on Apple silicon with Path Tracing

With Apple announcing its new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, CD Projeckt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Mac with full ray tracing.

TLDR: CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, including the Phantom Liberty expansion, will be available for Macs with Apple silicon in early 2025. It will support path tracing and frame generation, utilizing Apple's new M4 chips with advanced CPU and GPU capabilities. * Based on the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which includes the fantastic Phantom Liberty expansion, will be available for Macs in early 2025. The studio notes that it will be compatible with devices "with Apple silicon," which means hardware with one of the M chips - including the new M4 Pro and M4 Max.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Apple only announced these chips earlier in the week, with the company saying that the M4 family has "the world's fastest CPU core" and a faster GPU with a "2x faster ray-tracing engine." This is important to remember in relation to Cyberpunk 2077 because CDPR has confirmed that the Mac version will support path tracing and frame generation.

It will be very interesting to see Cybeprunk's visually stunning RT Overdrive (or path tracing) mode running on Apple hardware. Currently, it's only playable on GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware with DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, and Reflex. Yeah, that's a lot of RTX tech required for path tracing.

Path tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 replaces every significant lighting effect with hardware-intensive ray tracing, covering everything from reflections to global illumination, indirect lighting, and every piece of neon in Night City.

CD Projekt Red's announcement is short and sweet, with no screenshots, trailers, or performance information relating to how the game will look and run on all the various Mac options. How will it fare on the M2 versus the M3 and the new M4? Time will tell.

There's also no exact release date other than the vague "early next year" window. However, the Mac version will launch on the Mac App Store, GOG.com, Steam, and Epic Games Store.