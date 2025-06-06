Red Dead Redemption 2 to get next-gen update and Switch 2 release very soon

The rumors of Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2 are true, and a 'next-gen' update is currently in the works, per Nate the Hate.

Previous rumors indicated Red Dead Redemption 2 was coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 as early as this year, and according to industry insider Nate the Hate those rumors are true, and that a Switch 2 version of the game is only a matter of months away.

Rumors in May citing "sources close to Rockstar" stated Red Dead Redemption 2 was headed to the Nintendo Switch 2 "this year", and would join the selection of third-party titles in the same open-world genre, Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077.

For those wondering if it's even possible to squeeze Red Dead Redemption 2 onto the Nintendo Switch 2, you should note that Red Dead Redemption is available on the original Nintendo Switch, and that Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring are currently both available on the Switch 2. If those games can run on Nintendo's latest hardware, so can Red Dead Redemption 2.

Now, Nate the Hate has said in a recent episode that sources have informed him Red Dead Redemption 2 will be receiving a "next-gen" update, which will make the game optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S hardware. Currently, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on the current-gen consoles, but only through backward compatibility, meaning users are playing the previous console generation game (PS4, Xbox One), but on the latest console hardware.

This new "next-gen" update for RDR2 will provide an "Enhanced" version of the game that will hopefully unlock the framerate from 30FPS to 60FPS and usher in improved graphics. The update for RDR2 coincides with the release of the Switch 2 version of the game, according to industry insiders.