Apple's new M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro runs Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition at 120FPS

CD PROJEKT RED visits Apple Park to provide an early look at Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, runs on M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro at 120FPS.

CD PROJEKT RED made a surprise visit to Apple Park to provide the press and content creators an early look at Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, running on an Apple M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptop at a rather smooth 120FPS.

Pawel Sasko, the associate game director on Cyberpunk 2077, shared on X something he calls one of the most memorable days of his life: showing off Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition running on an M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptop. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will not only include the base game and Phantom Liberty expansion, but some massive system overhauls and updates that were introduced to the game post-launch.

This includes Update 2.1 which redefines everything from enemy AI and skill progression, through to the driving model and open-world interactions. The new hands-on demo at Apple Park shows that CD PROJEKT RED has been working hard behind the scenes on getting Cyberpunk 2077 running on macOS, heavily optimized for Apple's in-house M-series processors.

Sasko explained on X: "Today my chooms at Apple Park we're showing Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition to international press and content creators -- running on a MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip, hitting 120 FPS on Ultra settings. Coming in 2025".

Not only that, but Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is running on Ultra settings at 120FPS on the M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptop, which means we have close to high-end gaming PC performance out of not just an Apple M4 Max SoC but inside of a laptop -- no discrete GPU here, folks!