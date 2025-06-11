Apple's new M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro runs Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition at 120FPS

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
CD PROJEKT RED made a surprise visit to Apple Park to provide the press and content creators an early look at Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, running on an Apple M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptop at a rather smooth 120FPS.
Pawel Sasko, the associate game director on Cyberpunk 2077, shared on X something he calls one of the most memorable days of his life: showing off Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition running on an M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptop. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will not only include the base game and Phantom Liberty expansion, but some massive system overhauls and updates that were introduced to the game post-launch.
This includes Update 2.1 which redefines everything from enemy AI and skill progression, through to the driving model and open-world interactions. The new hands-on demo at Apple Park shows that CD PROJEKT RED has been working hard behind the scenes on getting Cyberpunk 2077 running on macOS, heavily optimized for Apple's in-house M-series processors.
Sasko explained on X: "Today my chooms at Apple Park we're showing Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition to international press and content creators -- running on a MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip, hitting 120 FPS on Ultra settings. Coming in 2025".
Not only that, but Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is running on Ultra settings at 120FPS on the M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro laptop, which means we have close to high-end gaming PC performance out of not just an Apple M4 Max SoC but inside of a laptop -- no discrete GPU here, folks!