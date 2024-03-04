4K texture overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077 improves the look of environments without impacting FPS

'Environment Textures Overhaul' is a new mod for Cyberpunk 2077 that replaces lower-quality textures found throughout the game's vibrant open-world Night City with new high-resolution versions that not only match the look and feel of the originals but are also optimized for ray-tracing.

Cyberpunk 2077 'Environment Textures Overhaul' mod, image credit: neegz/NexusMods.

Available in 4K and 2K variants, the mod pack includes around 170 new textures for road and wall surfaces and works with the popular HD Reworked Project mod. The 'Environment Textures Overhaul' mod does not impact performance; it simply requires more VRAM. It's worth installing and checking out if you're already running the game with high or ultra-equivalent PC settings.

Created by 'nigeez' and available to download on NexusMods, the 2K version weighs around 500 MB, with the 4K textures at around 650 MB, so it's not a hefty download. As a low-impact mod, it doesn't change the actual gameplay; it simply gives the world a little more detail while making everything look crisper. Here are a few side-by-side examples.

As you can see, the new high-resolution textures maintain the same look as the original texture they replace, albeit with more finer detail and sharpness. These aren't upscaled, as you can see more detail in many places - and the overall effect fits in the world that Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has created.

Initially released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 received a massive overhaul in 2023, along with the release of a major expansion: Phantom Liberty. On the technical side, adding full path-traced lighting and improvements to ray-tracing quality and performance has ensured that it remains one of the best-looking games on PC.

This mod gives it the world just that extra little bit of detail.