4K texture overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077 improves the look of environments without impacting FPS

Crisper environment detail optimized for ray-tracing, this new Cyberpunk 2077 texture overhaul mod pack is worth installing - and no performance hit!

Published
2 minutes & 7 seconds read time

'Environment Textures Overhaul' is a new mod for Cyberpunk 2077 that replaces lower-quality textures found throughout the game's vibrant open-world Night City with new high-resolution versions that not only match the look and feel of the originals but are also optimized for ray-tracing.

Cyberpunk 2077 'Environment Textures Overhaul' mod, image credit: neegz/NexusMods.
Open Gallery 6

Cyberpunk 2077 'Environment Textures Overhaul' mod, image credit: neegz/NexusMods.

Available in 4K and 2K variants, the mod pack includes around 170 new textures for road and wall surfaces and works with the popular HD Reworked Project mod. The 'Environment Textures Overhaul' mod does not impact performance; it simply requires more VRAM. It's worth installing and checking out if you're already running the game with high or ultra-equivalent PC settings.

Created by 'nigeez' and available to download on NexusMods, the 2K version weighs around 500 MB, with the 4K textures at around 650 MB, so it's not a hefty download. As a low-impact mod, it doesn't change the actual gameplay; it simply gives the world a little more detail while making everything look crisper. Here are a few side-by-side examples.

4K texture overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077 improves the look of environments without impacting FPS 02
Open Gallery 6
4K texture overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077 improves the look of environments without impacting FPS 04
Open Gallery 6
4K texture overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077 improves the look of environments without impacting FPS 05
Open Gallery 6

As you can see, the new high-resolution textures maintain the same look as the original texture they replace, albeit with more finer detail and sharpness. These aren't upscaled, as you can see more detail in many places - and the overall effect fits in the world that Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has created.

Initially released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 received a massive overhaul in 2023, along with the release of a major expansion: Phantom Liberty. On the technical side, adding full path-traced lighting and improvements to ray-tracing quality and performance has ensured that it remains one of the best-looking games on PC.

This mod gives it the world just that extra little bit of detail.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$599.99
$599.99$599.99$609.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$599.99
$599.99$609.99$609.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2024 at 1:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, nexusmods.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags