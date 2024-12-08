ASRock shows off DDR5 memory OC at over 10,000 MT/s with air-cooling on Z890 Taichi OCF mobo

ASRock has shown off 10,000 MT/s DDR5 memory overclocking on its Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard using regular air cooling, in an ambient room.

ASRock has just shown off DDR5 memory overclocking on its Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, passing 10,000 MT/s with regular ait cooling and at ambient room temperatures.

We've already seen ASRock's new Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard used by professional overclockers reaching speeds of 12,666 MT/s but it required much more cooling, and now we have overclocker Nick Shih at HKEPC hardware achieving a world record for dual-DIMM memory overclocking. This is the first time that dual-rank memory has been used to surpass the 10,000 MT/s barrier.

Room temperature, no dedicated cooling on the DDR5 DIMMs (which were v-color Manta Xfinity RGB DDR5 memory modules) on the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard. The 48GB kit of DDR5 (2 x 24GB sticks) were running at 5066MHz each, or 10133MT/s speeds.

Shih used an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with a liquid cooler, and just the stock heatsinks on the v-color Manta Xfinity RGB DDR5 memory modules.

If you're wanting to squeeze as much overclocking power from your new Arrow Lake + Z890 chipset, it seems that the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF should be the board of choice as most professional overclockers are using the motherboard to achieve some of the highest scores, and new OC world records.