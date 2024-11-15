Corsair drops a heavy hint that NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU could be seriously power-hungry

Brace yourself for a 600W Blackwell flagship? That's what the rumor mill has been suggesting for some time, and Corsair appears to agree.

Another hint has been dropped that NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce graphics cards could be serious power hogs.

The latest on the incoming RTX 5000 series GPUs, which suggests that they could up the wattage requirements from the already power-hungry levels of RTX 4000 boards, comes from Corsair in a rather unexpected manner.

As part of a press release (noticed by VideoCardz) about next-gen desktop graphics cards expected to launch in 2025 - there are three new generations, in fact, from AMD, Intel and NVIDIA - underlines that Corsair's power supplies will fully support these new GPUs.

Corsair elaborates:

"With the increasing power demands of cutting-edge GPUs, the need for reliable, robust power supplies has never been more critical, a trend we expect to see continue with the next generation of graphics cards. Corsair power supplies are engineered to meet these demands head-on..."

And the critical hint dropped follows later in the release:

"Next-generation high-end graphics cards could demand even more power than current models, which can draw up to 450 watts."

That's a reference to the hungriest of high-end consumer GPUs, the RTX 4090, which has a 450W TDP (though it can be cranked higher if you're an enthusiast into overclocking, of course).

So, this would appear to suggest that the RTX 5090 might run with a TDP in excess of 450W, which is what the rumor mill has been telling us for some time now. In fact, speculation has pointed to a 600W TDP for the Blackwell flagship multiple times.

NVIDIA's RTX 5080 is also expected to step up power requirements, and is rumored to be a 400W board (quite a leap from the RTX 4080 at 320W).

So, you can see where Corsair is coming from when the company points out that its PSU models range from 750W up to 1500W power supplies for PC enthusiasts.

This most definitely isn't confirmation of high wattage Blackwell gaming GPUs, of course, but it's another nugget on the growing pile of rumors that are reinforcing one another at this stage.