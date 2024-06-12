MediaTek is working on Arm-based chip for Microsoft's new Copilot+ AI PC, will run Windows

MediaTek is reportedly working on a new SoC that would run Windows, NVIDIA partnership rumors are coming into play... will fight directly with Qualcomm.

Published
Updated
3 minutes & 3 seconds read time

Reuters reports that Taiwanese chip design giant MediaTek is developing an Arm-based PC processor that will run Windows. " Three people familiar with the matter" say this.

MediaTek is working on Arm-based chip for Microsoft's new Copilot+ AI PC, will run Windows 45
Open Gallery 2

We have been hearing whispers of MediaTek teaming with NVIDIA for a new Arm-based AI PC processor and comments from Dell CEO Michael Dell that we will see an NVIDIA-based processor released for a next-gen AI PC in 2025.

Microsoft also revealed its next-generation laptops with chips designed by Arm last month, its huge new Copilot+ PC push, and the huge relationship with Qualcomm and its Arm-based Snapdragon X series of processors that are inside Copilot+ PC systems running Windows. It seems Qualcomm has the exclusivity here, but that will run out in 2025 and we're going to see an absolute flood of Arm-based AI PC processors hitting the market.

NVIDIA is a gaming company for consumers -- even though the company makes tens of billions of dollars every quarter through AI GPU hardware sales -- which means the company can get its Arm-based processors with fantastic CPU and GPU performance, as well as class-leading AI performance -- in different products. Not just laptops, but small form factor (SFF) gaming PCs, handhelds, and more.

On the AI side of things, NVIDIA is serious about going for the throat of its AI PC competitors, with recent remarks that RTX is the "Premium" AI PC platform, and that NPUs are for "Basic" AI PCs. NVIDIA compared current-gen AI PCs with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, while the "Premium" AI PC powered by RTX has up to 1300+ TOPS of AI performance.

Jensen said: "All of our GPUs have the same Tensor cores that are running on H100 in the cloud. Every one of our GPUs uses AI to the work. AI will transform gaming. All of the nonplayer character will be chatbots. Creating world will be easier. Instead of instruction driven computing, it [is going to be] intention driven computing, so it will be easier to write programs".

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$345.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2024 at 1:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags