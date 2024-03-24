NVIDIA's next-gen RTX and AI GPU IP will be found in MediaTek's new Dimensity SoCs

MediaTek's new Dimensity Auto Cockpit will use NVIDIA's next-gen GPU accelerated AI computing and RTX graphics IP, ready for future cars.

MediaTek announced during GTC 2024 last week that four new automotive SoCs within its Dimensity Auto Cockpit portfolio, with the new chips featuring NVIDIA GPUs ready for AI workloads.

The next-gen Dimensity Auto Cockpit SoCs feature Arm-based Cortex cores under the latest Armv9 instruction set architecture, as well as NVIDIA's next-gen GPU that runs AI workloads including large language models (LLMs). The built-in NVIDIA GPU inside of the SoC will handle real-time ray tracing graphics and even DLSS 3-based AI upscaling.

NVIDIA DRIVE OS is the heart behind the system, which allows automakers to use all of NVIDIA's software and IP designed for the platform.

Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek's CCM Business Group, said: "Generative AI is transforming the automotive industry in the same way that it has revolutionized the mobile market with more personalized and intuitive computing experiences. The Dimensity Auto Cockpit portfolio will unleash a new wave of AI-powered entertainment in vehicles, and our unified hardware and software platform makes it easy for automakers to scale AI capabilities across their entire lineup".

Ali Kani, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA, said: "Generative AI and accelerated compute are reshaping the automotive landscape. The new Dimensity Auto chipsets harness NVIDIA's graphics and AI technologies, helping deliver fresh in-vehicle user experiences, added safety and security capabilities, and enhanced connectivity services spanning across vehicle segments".

MediaTek said: "To support deep-learning capabilities, the Dimensity Auto Cockpit chipsets integrate a state-of-the-art ARM v9-A system and NVIDIA's next-gen GPU accelerated AI computing and NVIDIA RTX graphics. The AI-enabled Dimensity Auto Cockpit platform runs large language models (LLMs) in the car, allowing vehicles to support chatbots, rich content delivery to multiple displays, driver alertness detection, and other cutting-edge AI-based safety and entertainment applications. Running applications locally offers improved security, plus speed and latency benefits. To further protect user data, the Dimensity Auto Cockpit incorporates hardware-based security features with support for the latest automotive safety standards".

The company added: "Dimensity Auto Cockpit takes in-cabin entertainment to the next level. It integrates an NVIDIA RTX GPU, which supports ray tracing for realistic visuals and lighting effects in games, plus AI upscaling and frame generation for fast, fluid action".

MediaTek's next-gen SoC will feature: