AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU + AM5 socket burned out, both physically damaged during installation

TL;DR: A Reddit user reported a burned AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and AM5 socket, likely due to installation error. The user experienced "00" postcodes, and visible damage suggests bent pins and improper seating of the CPU. A Reddit user reported a burned AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and AM5 socket, likely due to installation error. The user experienced "00" postcodes, and visible damage suggests bent pins and improper seating of the CPU.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is down and out, with one user showing pictures of a toasted 9800X3D and AM5 socket that looks to be from installation error by the user.

In a new post on Reddit, a user posted pictures of his new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor teamed with an MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk motherboard with both the CPU and AM5 socket burned and damaged. The user reported that he was getting "00" postcodes, with a user on the MSI forums saying they had the same errors, but we don't know if the other user had a "burning" issue.

There were some Redditors (of which I agree with) that pointed out the pinks look bent and that there is visible damage on the AM5 socket of the MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk motherboard, which is most likely from the user stuffing up the installation of his new 9800X3D processor. This shouldn't have happened, and is most likely user error during installation, and not some nasty fault of AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip.

Some of the comments on Reddit pointed out: "I'm wondering if there was a defect in the socket here that made it so the CPU didn't seat 100% correctly and caused it to be slightly angled which caused those pins to short because it wasn't making good contact, that's my best guess".

While another comment explained: "Judging by the chipped plastic of the socket, you either chipped this corner with the processor and then put the processor on it, or there was already a chip and you just didn't notice it, pinning it down with the processor. Hence, the processor was skewed, there was no normal clamping and the contacts were short-circuited".