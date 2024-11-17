Intel has no plans to bring 3D V-Cache to its desktop Core Ultra CPU line-up

Those holding out for a desktop Intel Core Ultra CPU with 3D V-Cache will need to wait a while because it's not on the cards or happening anytime soon.

Many PC gamers buy desktop CPUs precisely to run the latest (or their favorite) games, so gaming performance is an important metric when deciding which make and model to choose. With AMD's latest generation of desktop CPUs with 3D V-Cache, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, it's clear that it has once again delivered a PC gaming powerhouse.

3D V-Cache is all about stacking extra cache, increasing the available L3 Cache on a CPU - which boosts game performance. It's not something you'd notice in every game or every possible combination of resolution and in-game settings. However, gaming workloads tend to benefit the most from more cache - which has led to many people wondering if Intel might look to implement its version of AMD's 3D V-Cache for its desktop CPU line-up.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is AMD's third-generation X3D CPU, so the timing feels right. However, in a new interview with German creators Der8auer and Ben's Hardware, Intel communication manager Florian Maislinger says its "cache tile" technology won't be coming to desktops.

Yes, Intel is working on cache-stacking technology for CPUs. However, it's planning to implement it in the server market rather than for desktop Intel Core Ultra CPUs. Naturally, data centers are significant for many businesses now - thanks mainly to the current AI boom and everything becoming cloud-based. Also, an Intel Xeon chip with more cache would make Intel a lot more money than a gaming-focused Intel Core Ultra 200 Series.

In the interview, Intel's Florian Maislinger notes that the desktop CPU market for gamers isn't that large and that Intel sells more CPUs to people and systems that aren't primarily for gaming. One of the downsides of AMD's 3D V-Cache enabled Ryzen chips is that they tend to fall behind in non-gaming productivity workloads. So, for Intel, it sounds like the company doesn't see a benefit in bringing its "cache tile" tech to the desktop CPU market anytime soon.