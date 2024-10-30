All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Red Dead Redemption's official PC port runs at 8K 60 FPS on the GeForce RTX 4070

The original Red Dead Redemption is now available on PC, and if you've got a GeForce RTX 4070 you'll be able to play it in 8K at 60 FPS.

Red Dead Redemption's official PC port runs at 8K 60 FPS on the GeForce RTX 4070
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Red Dead Redemption, originally released in 2010, is now available on PC with enhancements like higher frame rates, resolutions, and DLSS support. It performs well on modern GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 4070, running at 8K 60+ FPS.* Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

Rockstar's original Red Dead Redemption, which debuted on the Xbox 360 back in 2010, is finally available on PC. It only took 14 years to make the jump, but the iconic and classic open-world western is finally playable on everything from a Steam Deck to a high-end rig rocking the latest GeForce RTX Series graphics.

As expected, the PC version supports higher frame rates, resolutions, ultrawide aspect ratios, and technologies like DLSS and Frame Generation. The game's detail also increases thanks to expanded draw distances, crisper textures, and more environment detail. However, it's still a game from 2010, and the PC version is similar to the remastered release for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 - in that not a lot has changed.

And with that, if you've got a GeForce RTX 4070 - one of the most popular GPUs among PC gamers - you'll be able to play the game at 8K 60+ FPS with DLSS.

You can see this footage in the following Red Dead Redemption PC benchmark video from YouTube creator MxBenchmarkPC. The video also shows the game running on the same GeForce RTX 4070 GPU in 4K with DLAA (which delivers better-than-native image quality) at 100+ FPS - running so fast that it doesn't need Frame Generation.

Based on it being a port of a now very old game, it's great to see that it runs this fast on modern GPU hardware, but it's not surprising. If the match struggled at 4K with the GeForce RTX 4070, something definitely went wrong. All in all, Red Dead Redemption on PC is a win for gamers, with the only sticking point being the unusually high asking price of $50 USD for a game from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

