STALKER 2 hits 120+ FPS at 4K on a GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is here, and the world's most powerful gaming GPU (for now) hits 4K 120 FPS thanks to DLSS 3.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a highly anticipated PC game developed by GSC Game World, featuring a photorealistic open world powered by Unreal Engine 5.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most highly anticipated PC game releases of the year, a sequel to one of the most groundbreaking first-person shooters ever made and a game that has been in development for several years over at GSC Game World. In it, you once again take on the role of a lone stalker, exploring the dangerous 64km-squared radioactive zone of post-apocalyptic Chornobyl.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the game's photorealistic seamless open world is set to test even the most high-end rigs. With the game launching with DLSS 3 and Reflex support, NVIDIA has provided internal benchmark results for gaming running on various GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards - and it looks like this is one game that requires Frame Generation to run with Max Settings.

At 4K, not even the mighty GeForce RTX 4090 can hit a native 60 FPS - it delivers an average frame rate of 52.4 FPS. However, turn on DLSS 3 (or go RTX On), and this number jumps to an impressive 123.9 FPS. Even the popular GeForce RTX 4070 manages to hit a respectable 73.6 FPS at 4K with DLSS 3.

Here's a look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's 4K performance. On average, DLSS 3 delivers a 2.4X increase in performance.

5

Switching the resolution to the 1440p sweet spot, everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 and up hits triple-digits. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER hits an impressive 114.6 FPS, while the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER hits 135.7 FPS. On average, DLSS 3 delivers a 2X increase in performance at this resolution.

5

Lowering the resolution to the mainstream 1080p and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 with Max Settings still requires DLSS 3. Here, the GeForce RTX 4060 hits an average frame rate of 85.5 FPS, while the RTX 4060 Ti hits 96.2 FPS - for another 2X increase in performance at this resolution.

5

As seen in the DLSS 3 trailer above, the game looks stunning. It'll be interesting to see how the GeForce RTX 50 Series handles the game; based on what we've heard, the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 should have no trouble reaching a native 4K 60 FPS.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

