God of War Ragnarok PC specs announced, will support DLSS 3.7, FSR 3.1, and XeSS 1.3 on day one

The good news? You'll be able to hit 60 FPS with a GeForce RTX 2060 when playing God of War Ragnarok. The downside? 190GB of SSD storage is required.

God of War Ragnarok's PC launch is right around the corner. The highly anticipated sequel will arrive on September 19, 2024, on Steam and the Epic Games Store. PC development is being handled by the game's original developer, Santa Monica Studio, with assistance from the Vancouver-based Jetpack Interactive. We now have the full PC hardware specs and requirements for the game.

Covering 1080p, 1440p, and 4K with different visual quality settings, Santa Monica Studio confirms that its specs do not include or require upscaling technology to hit the targets. This is unlike Ubisoft's recent PC requirements for Star Wars Outlaws, where the publisher received some negative feedback for 'forcing' upscaling even at 1080p.

God of War Ragnarok will support NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3, and Frame Generation for all PC gamers, boosting performance and fidelity at higher resolutions when using the Ultra settings or those playing on Ultrawide displays.

For those just wanting a smooth experience with God of War Ragnarok, there's good news: all you need is a system with a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 5700 to hit a stable 1080p at 60 FPS. The downside? You'll need 190GB of SSD storage space to jump into Kratos's latest adventure.

On the high-end, to play in 4K, you'll need at least a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti - but that's with native rendering. At 4K, we recommend DLSS 3.7, so those with a GeForce RTX 4070 should be able to hit 4K 60 FPS with no problem. Here's a breakdown of all God of War Ragnarok's PC specs, broken down into Minimum, Recommended, High, Performance, and Ultra, as outlined by Sony's Santa Monica Studio.