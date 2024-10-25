Razer Barracuda X Chroma announced - lightweight gaming and on-the-go audio, now with RGB

The new Razer Barracuda X Chroma updates one of the company's most popular wireless gaming headsets, adding RGB lighting to six customizable zones.

According to Razer, adding RGB lighting to the headset stems from community feedback that asked for more "visually immersive features." This extends to Razer's interactive wallpaper Axiom software, which is being updated to include music-responsive wallpapers co-developed with its partners that will sync up with the new headset.

Outside of the new RGB action, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma edition is still a gaming and lifestyle headset. It supports low-latency wireless audio over Razer HyperSpeed with Bluetooth for on-the-go listening.

Outside of the RGB lighting, the Razer Barracuda X sports the same minimal lifestyle headphone look that is becoming increasingly popular among gaming headsets. Adding RGB lighting to this design is an exciting move from Razer, and with a more subtle lighting profile (as opposed to going 'full rainbow'), it will maintain that sleek look - albeit with a slight Cyberpunk flavor.

At 285 grams, this Razer Barracuda X Chroma headset is lightweight and ready for travel. For those wondering, you'll get up to 70 hours of battery life over 2.4 GHz wireless with RGB off and up to 35 hours with RGB on. 35 hours of battery life with RGB lighting turned on is impressive and higher than several wireless headsets without any RGB action.

Underneath the memory foam cushions and breathable fabric, powerful 40mm Razer TriForce audio drivers support THX Spatial Audio on PC. It is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Mobile Devices (Android, iOS) and is available now for $129.99 USD. Stay tuned for our full Razer Barracuda X Chroma review.