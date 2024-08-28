Razer's new $200 controller for PC and Xbox features 'mouse-click back paddles'

The new Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is being described as the "ultimate wireless esports controller for Xbox and PC," which is what you'd expect for a gaming peripheral that costs $199.99 USD. Of course, the wireless controller is packed with customization options and additional features not present on a standard Xbox controller. Plus, ergonomic features like rubberized grips for extra comfort.

You'll find paddles on the back of the controller, which is typical for this type of pad; however, Razer makes a special note to call them "mouse-click back paddles" here, as they offer the same fast actuation as Razer's high-end gaming mice. The company has also added two more programmable bumpers on the top of the controller for gamers that use a "claw grip."

In addition, the Hall Effect analog thumbsticks are more accurate and durable and feature interchangeable thumbstick caps - the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro ships with two variants, one taller and one shorter.

"The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro represents our commitment to providing the highest level of performance for esports athletes," said Nick Bourne, Head of Console Gaming at Razer. "With insights from top competitive players, we have crafted a controller that meets the demands of professional gaming with exceptional precision and versatility. "

In terms of customization, the Razer Controller App allows you to remap all buttons and adjust the thumbstick and vibration sensitivity. On PC, an additional Tournament Mode can be enabled, which switches the wireless input to a faster, low-latency 1000 Hz Polling Rate - similar to gaming mice and keyboards.

Is all of this worth $200? The answer is probably yes for some gamers, as we've seen a steady rise in various 'Pro' controllers released, including official models from Microsoft and Sony. The good news is that Razer is also launching a wired Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition variant for the more wallet-friendly price of $99.99 USD - which still includes the "mouse-click back paddles."