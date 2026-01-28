Razer Synapse Web is a new tool for customizing gear directly from Chromium-based browsers.

Razer Synapse Web is a new lightweight web-based interface for customizing Razer devices, however launch support is limited to Razer Huntsman V3 keyboards.

When it comes to customizing your PC peripherals, like keyboards and mice, you used to need to install custom software for each branded device in your system. One of the welcome changes over the past year or so has been the gradual shift to a web-based approach powered by Chromium-based browsers, which can now effectively 'talk' to USB devices.

And with that, Razer has announced the beta release of Razer Synapse Web, a lightweight web-based interface for customizing Razer devices. Without dedicated software, users can now fire up Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Opera, then head to https://synapse.razer.com to begin customizing.

Unfortunately, Razer's Synapse ecosystem is currently limited to a single device or line-up, the new Razer Huntsman V3 series, which includes the new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8KHz, Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz, and Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini.

Razer notes that support for more devices will be added as the "platform expands." However, we assume that Razer Synapse Web support will be included in the company's new product launches throughout 2026. As it does with its line-up of premium gaming mice and keyboards, Razer notes that it collaborated with pro gamers and esports professionals during the development of Razer Synapse Web.

This makes sense because a web-based customization tool is most suitable for those who use their gear across multiple devices, including LAN or tournament-style setups. Even in its beta form, Razer Synapse Web lets you save and edit profiles directly on a device's memory and adjust RGB settings. This is in addition to remapping keys and adjusting the Snap Tap and Rapid Trigger features of the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro.

"Synapse Web complements Synapse 4 to give players the best of both worlds," Razer explains. "Synapse Web offers a lightweight, practical alternative when a full installation is not feasible, while Synapse 4 remains the platform for advanced customization and deeper device integration like multi-device Chroma RGB sync and game-specific profiles."

