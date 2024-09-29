Razer's new Freyja is the world's first HD Haptics Gaming Cushion

The Razer Freyja is available now for $299.99 USD, a gaming cushion with HD Haptics technology so you can feel the games you play.

The world's first HD Haptics Gaming Cushion, that's how the company introduced the Razer Freyja at its annual RazerCon 2024 event. The cushion is designed to sit on top of a gaming chair, where the company's Razer Sensa HD Haptics technology aims to make you feel the game you're currently playing - in your body. Razer has a long history of producing head-turning products, and this is one of them.

Force-feedback is something that hardware makers and game companies have been playing around with for decades. In the 1990s, Sega created a bit of hardware that you strapped to your chest so you could feel each hit or movement when playing 16-bit Genesis games. Later that decade, Nintendo released the Rumble Pak for the N64, which helped make controller vibration and haptics a new standard.

This is a roundabout way of saying that even though it might seem silly to put a vibrating cushion on a chair for gaming, there's a definite benefit. Putting this on a racing rig so you can feel your car's engine would be fantastic, likewise for flight simulators.

The Razer Freyja's haptics sound impressive. It includes six high-definition haptic motors arranged so you can feel direction and even distance.

Freyja's haptics can also be paired with movies and music to enhance the listening or watching experience. It's designed to fit snuggly on most gaming chairs and comes with straps and a quick-release system so it can be installed or packed away in seconds. It connects via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless on PC and Bluetooth for Android devices.

The Razer Freyja is available now for $299.99 USD via Razer.com.