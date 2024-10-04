Razer is improving one of its best wireless gaming mice with the all-new Basilisk V3 Pro 35K

The Razer Basilisk is a classic shape and grip that has been popular with PC gamers for years. This week, the company unveiled and announced two new additions to this series: the wireless Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and the wired Razer Basilisk V3 35K.

The big addition arrives by upgrading the sensor tech to the new Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, as seen in the impressive Razer Viper V3 Pro we reviewed earlier this year. With the ability to track on any surface, adjust to different materials, and support for DPI increment adjustments as small as 1, it's one of the most impressive sensors currently available.

The wireless Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K includes a longer-lasting battery, lasting up to 140 hours on Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and up to 210 hours on Bluetooth. The only difference between the two is that one is wired and one is wireless; both feature the same hardware and overall design.

The Razer Basilisk is renowned for its comfort, shape, and customization, and you've got all of that here - right down to being able to adjust the acceleration and speed of the scroll wheel when it's in free spin mode via the new and improved Synapse 4 software. Plus, you've got 11 programmable buttons (which you can double thanks to the Razer HyperShift button under the thumb rest).

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35 K wireless and wired models, available in black or white, are available now and are priced at $159.99 USD and $69.99 USD, respectively. Stay tuned for our full review in the coming weeks.