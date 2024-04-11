Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox

Razer's award winning wireless gaming headset, the BlackShark V2 Pro, is now available in PlayStation and Xbox form with new custom console audio tuning.

We reviewed the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro in 2023, concluding that "as a wireless gaming headset, it excels in all areas, from sound quality to the on-ear preset options to the build quality and comfort." Today, Razer is introducing a new headset version designed specifically for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series console hardware.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation and Xbox, image credit: Razer.

The original Razer BlackShark V2 Pro was compatible with PlayStation hardware; however, as Xbox uses its own specialized wireless protocol for audio, you'd need this new version of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro so you can switch from PC to Xbox and back again without skipping a beat. So, for full compatibility, you'd want the new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox, available now with an MSRP of $199.99 USD.

Interestingly, Razer has announced that the audio has been tuned for "competitive console gaming," so the out-of-the-box sound profile might differ from the PC-first version we reviewed. The new sound profile was created in collaboration with esports pros like Hakis (Alliance) and Shotzzy (OpTic Gaming).

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation and Xbox, image credit: Razer.

The PlayStation and Xbox versions of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro also come pre-loaded with sound profiles tuned for Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite - no additional software is required to adjust game and chat audio balance.

"The BlackShark headset is an icon among esports pros and hardcore gamers for a reason," said Nick Bourne, Head of Razer's Console, Mobile& Streaming Division. "Leveraging our position as the top gaming headset brand, we tuned these headsets for Xbox and PlayStation, working closely with pro gamers to refine the fundamentals of an esports class headset while introducing upgrades that we know highly competitive gamers are seeking."

The hardware remains the same elsewhere with Razer's impressive TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, and the HyperClear Super Wideband Mic. Voice quality significantly improved with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro in 2023 - so expect the same here. Also, it has the same comfortable 320-gram build with premium cushions and a long-lasting battery.

Check out the product pages below for more info.

